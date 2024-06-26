Bianca Naidoo recently spoke to Mpoomy Ledwaba about her healing after losing the father of her kids, Riky Rick

Naidoo opened up about finding peace after his death and how she is learning to be okay with being happy again

Mzansi peeps rallied in her support, and they lauded her for taking her own time to process this painful loss and heal

Bianca shared that no day passes without thinking about the late rapper and cotton eater Riky Rick. The star was 34 years old when he passed away more than two years ago.

Bianca Naidoo spoke about her healing process after losing Riky Rick. Image: @thesecretlifeof_b

Source: Instagram

How Bianca Naidoo is coping with losing Riky Rick

Bianca Naidoo opened up about her healing journey and mental state during her recent sit-down interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba on her YouTube channel.

Riky Rick passed away by suicide on 23 February 2022. Bianca admitted that she often thinks about the rapper a lot. Even when she is doing small tasks like buying bread.

The mother of two has opened up about her ability to find happiness again and be okay with it.

"I am now starting to find joy and being okay with being happy and being okay with being sad when I need to be sad."

How Bianca's kids help her deal with the loss

Bianca shared with Mpoomy that her two children are her safe space, and she often makes it a point for her to spend time with them.

"I spend a lot of time with my kids. I think that the joy that they give me, is more than enough."

Watch the interview below:

Mzansi shows Bianca love and support

Viewers showed love to Bianca, and many were very happy to see her as she always keeps a private life.

@gugudube6502 replied:

"It's so ironic how I thought about Riky, in the afternoon and ended up on a rabbit hole on the web just reading about his life and I found myself wondering how B is coping. She wears her multilayered pain with grace and I pray that she finds joy, meaning, and healing again. I also resonated with her when she spoke about the proclivity to move through the world whilst masking our trauma - that was a lesson on facing your pain and learning to pause. This was a beautiful watch. We love you B."

@sihlep2641 gushed:

"She's gorgeous, love her courage. Thoroughly enjoyed this episode. Mpoomy, you're that girl! Am I the only one who would love to see Gail Mabalane️️."

@Emmalovesdogsandcats said:

"Was about to ask if she's a Naidoo and looks very African. She is stunning and sounds authentic. I wish her all the best."

Bianca speaks 6 months after Riky's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bianca Naidoo spoke about learning to deal with the loss of her husband, Riky Rick.

The Mzansi rapper's death rocked the nation, and Bianca Naidoo recently talked about how she has been dealing with her loss. Bianca Naidoo's latest public interview explains how she has been feeling ever since Riky Rick passed away

