A lady got candid about her life while being married to an alleged abuser for eight years, where she endured so much pain and suffering

The stunner's story touched and shocked many online users, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

People could not fathom how horrible her own husband treated her, even when she was pregnant with their child

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman on social media opened up about her marriage, which shocked many people on the internet.

A lady got candid about enduring abuse during her eight-year marriage in a TikTok video. Image: @angelladlamini

Source: TikTok

Woman leaves husband, who told her she would never be as pretty as his sidechick

Angella Dlamini posted a TikTok video detailing her eight years of marriage. The woman revealed that her hubby once told her she would never be as "pretty as his side chick," which she "believed."

The lady who endured so much suffering and pain at the hands of her husband went on to say that she was beaten to the point of being "unconscious," all because she did not respond to her phone. It did not stop there for Angella as her husband continued to mistreat her allegedly. He ordered her to cook and clean just after two days of postpartum.

Angella went on to say that she would "lie" to her boss at work that she was involved in a car accident to cover up her husband, who was abusing her.

"He once spitted on my face, and I did nothing," Angella said in her video.

She added that, as a punishment, her husband would make her hike on N4 during rainy and cold weather while she was six months pregnant. He also made her sleep outside, wiped her phone to the point that she lost all her kids' pictures, and asked her to stay off social media.

Things took a turn for the better, and now Angella is free from the shackles of abuse at the hands of her husband, saying:

"I'm refined, restored and re-established."

Click here to see the post.

Woman's difficult journey touches netizens

Angella's story resonated with many women online as they shared how they could relate to her experiences. Others applauded her for her strength and for choosing herself.

Adrienne said:

"Everyone that is asking why she stayed that long? I don’t have the answer but I can promise leaving is HARD! Big ups to you for finding the courage. It’s only up from here onward."

Mabhunku-Jonny added:

"I can relate to your story."

Princess Frecah wrote:

"The way God created women with a special kind of strength is something we will never fathom. Cheers to winning."

Sallymokone shared:

"Thank God you came out alive, and you are writing a new chapter of your life."

Judykinz added:

"No words. We thank God for giving you the courage to leave with your babies and Protecting you over those years. Love and light."

Helena11 wished her well, saying:

"For every tear you have shed, may the Lord restore it a 100 times more with so much happiness sending love and light."

Palesa Thlaku-Sekabate commented:

"All I can say is that I am proud of you. God has restored you."

Woman's story of escaping abusive marriage inspires SA

Briefly News previously reported that A woman took to social media to open up about the dark side of her marriage that many people knew nothing about.

Natasha Tshabalala posted a TikTok video in which she detailed how, in the post, she always used to flaunt her wedding ring and title of " Mrs" despite being ill-treated by her then-husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News