Heartwrenching: Woman Loses Husband 4 Months Before The Birth of Their Baby, Shares Experience
- A woman shared the saddest experience of giving birth to her son without her husband by her side
- The lady's husband passed away four months before they could welcome their beautiful baby boy
- Despite it all, the new mother thanked her support system which included her brother-in-laws for being there for her and the newborn
A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she gave birth to her baby boy four months after her bae passed away.
In a TikTok video she uploaded @emma.willow.xx was still at the hospital after her birth. She captured her late husband's brothers helping her and being there for her and the newborn.
The woman expressed her gratitude, saying that though it is still painful that she gave birth without her husband on this earth she is thankful that her brothers stepped in for her and the baby.
"Marlon and I are so lucky that we have them in our lives i don’t know what I would do without them, my husband has 8 brothers so we are so lucky to have them, 2 of his brothers were there throughout the birth they drove me to the hospital and stayed by my side through it all they were there when he came into the world I am so grateful for them they are the best uncles.
"And after Marlon was born his 6 other brothers came and met him, it's so nice that he has so many uncles who will always be there for him and look after him."
Woman's brother-in-laws step in after giving birth to late brother's son
Watch the TikTok heartbreaking video below:
Woman grateful for support system
The woman further appreciated other people who were there as her support system through her tough time, including her mother-in-law, and her sisters.
"On my side❤️ I had my mother, my mother-in-law, two of my husband's brothers and two of my sisters during my birth so it was so nice to have all the support during it all, now that Alex was there as my angel❤️love you babe forever and always❤️."
