A woman shared the saddest experience of giving birth to her son without her husband by her side

The lady's husband passed away four months before they could welcome their beautiful baby boy

Despite it all, the new mother thanked her support system which included her brother-in-laws for being there for her and the newborn

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman gave birth to her son a few months after her husband's death. Images: @Owen Franken, @Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she gave birth to her baby boy four months after her bae passed away.

In a TikTok video she uploaded @emma.willow.xx was still at the hospital after her birth. She captured her late husband's brothers helping her and being there for her and the newborn.

The woman expressed her gratitude, saying that though it is still painful that she gave birth without her husband on this earth she is thankful that her brothers stepped in for her and the baby.

"Marlon and I are so lucky that we have them in our lives i don’t know what I would do without them, my husband has 8 brothers so we are so lucky to have them, 2 of his brothers were there throughout the birth they drove me to the hospital and stayed by my side through it all they were there when he came into the world I am so grateful for them they are the best uncles.

"And after Marlon was born his 6 other brothers came and met him, it's so nice that he has so many uncles who will always be there for him and look after him."

Woman's brother-in-laws step in after giving birth to late brother's son

Watch the TikTok heartbreaking video below:

Woman grateful for support system

The woman further appreciated other people who were there as her support system through her tough time, including her mother-in-law, and her sisters.

"On my side❤️ I had my mother, my mother-in-law, two of my husband's brothers and two of my sisters during my birth so it was so nice to have all the support during it all, now that Alex was there as my angel❤️love you babe forever and always❤️."

Ill father says farewell to his family

In another story, Briefly News reported about a terminally ill father saying goodbye to his family.

In the clip uploaded by @glittered_up, the man can be seen in a hospital bed. The man was visibly very sick. According to the caption, he suffered from cancer. The video captured the kids hopping onto the hospital bed, and hugging the man as they said their final goodbyes. The woman also emotionally hugged her hubby. Netizens were touched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News