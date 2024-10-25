A Mzansi man faced the struggle of a lifetime when he tried navigating a stubborn Shoprite trolley,

The funny incident was caught on TikTok, and it looked like the trolley had a wonky wheel alignment.

The clip gained over 150k views in less than a day, with people in the comments joking about their trolley woes

A Mzansi man had a hard time trying to drive a Shoprite trolley. Image: @simawelcome_taliwe

Source: TikTok

We’ve all had a moment with a misaligned trolley with a mind of its own. A Mzansi man found himself in that exact situation, and TikTok was there to witness every hilarious second.

Man wrestles with trolley

The clip posted by @simawelcome_taliwe shows him trying his best to steer a Shoprite trolley that had wheel issues. The frustration on the customer's face was visible as the trolley was winning the battle.

Mzansi Relates to shopping struggle

The video racked up over 150k views in less than a day. More than 600 people dropped a comment about the situation that seemed all too familiar.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The lighthearted jokes about the popular retailer's trolleys rolled in from South Africans on the platform.

See some comments below:

@phatkidmuzik said:

"From smart shopper to angry shopper."

@Kgothiie stated:

"They will drive you straight into liquor store, ke di tshaba hampe."

@user9806607912048 commented:

"Those ones have an attitude just like cashiers. 😆😂🤣😂😂"

@The_Inigmatic_One joked:

"Shoprite trolleys need you to bring your own mechanic. 🥺"

@ClementineNH mentioned:

"Lord knows my heart. 🥲 When I walk in I spend some time looking for a good one. 😅😂"

@ladyDi typed:

"They don’t do wheel alignment, 😂😂😂that time you just want to buy a few things."

@Divana wrote:

"True whenever I use them they always drag me to the liquor aisle. 🥺💔 As a nation we need to do something about this honestly."

@ryanweale added:

"Literally need a special license for those trolleys😂 what a pain they are."

Comedians show how to shop with trolleys

In another article, Briefly News reported that two comedians humorously demonstrated how shoppers navigated the aisles with their trolleys as if they were manoeuvring specific brands of cars.

Many viewers found the skit relatable, recognising their driving habits mirrored in their shopping routines. Comedian Morgan Ross and fellow comic Ian Young shared a comical video on Morgan's Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News