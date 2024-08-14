A Mzansi woman expressed her frustrations with South Africa's popular bank, Capitec.

The lady had a long list of complaints against the bank as she sang her catchy song filled with impressive bars

Social media users agreed with the woman and hoped that Capitec would get their act together soon

A frustrated Mzansi lady shared her Capitec diss track, calling out the bank's incompetence. She mentioned their poor service and unprofessionalism.

A Mzansi lady called out Capitec Bank with a catchy diss track that she shared on TikTok. Image: @badwunlazuli

Source: TikTok

Capitec users in the comments agreed with the lady's catchy bars.

Mzansi lady performs Capitec diss track after disappointing services

Capitec Bank is one of the most famous banks in Mzansi; the working class and students make up most of the bank's clientele because of its accessibility and low banking fees.

Lately, the bank's customers have been unhappy with Capitec's ways. A performer dropped a fire diss track on TikTok, calling out the bank for its poor service and skyrocketing fees:

"You know what, Capitec? The people are tired, and I'm here to represent them."

She shared her dissatisfaction track with the caption:

"I'm sick and tired."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Capitec diss track

Briefly News spoke to a young Capitec bank user to understand the hysteria surrounding the bank. Yakha Sambokwe shared that she has been a loyal Capitec customer for the past five years. She also shared:

"I started banking with Capitec because it was the closest bank to my house, and my mom had an account, so it just made sense because it'd be convenient for me. Honestly, my experience with them over the past few years has been good and bad. The only complaint I have now is the app crashing from time to time."

The lady was not playing with Capitec and fired relatable shots as social media users agreed with her:

@Miss Confiey felt that diss track in her heart:

"Missing cash is real bru."

@habibi 🍃warned the bank:

"Capitec better come correct."

@🤍h34rtsfornaz🤍✨picked a side and made it clear:

"Capitec has 24 hours to respond."

Users face nationwide service outage

Briefly News also reported that Capitec Bank customers faced nationwide service disruptions, sparking frustration on social media. The issues are part of a global IT outage impacting banks, media, and airlines.

The City of Tshwane also reported internet connection problems, affecting all IT-related services.

