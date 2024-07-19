A young man was happy to show people the profit he made after investing in Capitec Bank

He mentioned that he used the last of his money in February last year to buy the shares

Members of the online community showed interest in the man's video, flooding the comment section with questions

A student intrigued South Africans when he showed the money he had made after buying shares in a bank. Images: @mashoto_.

Source: Instagram

A young man had everyone showing interest in his finances when he shared his profit after investing in Capitec Bank.

Using the handle @mashoto_ on TikTok, the Gauteng-based student uploaded a video on the app telling social media users that he decided to use the last bit of money to buy shares in the bank in 2023.

Thanks to his decision, @mashoto_ saw an improvement in his finances. A screenshot in the video showed that he has a current value of R5898.14, gaining a 96.6% profit.

Watch the video below:

What are shares?

According to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), shares are easily described as proof of ownership in a company, represented by an electronically recorded share certificate.

"The more shares you have, the more of the company you own, and you become known as a shareholder," explains the JSE.

Shareholders can access their share of the company’s earnings and any voting rights attached to the shares. Although, the JSE states:

"It is important to note that being a shareholder does not necessarily mean you have a say in the day-to-day running of the business or that you can take items from the company where you hold shares."

Capitec Bank shares interest online users

The student's video garnered over two million views, and eager South Africans went to the comment section to ask how to invest and make a profit.

After seeing @mashoto_'s post, @butterbyl sadly said:

"I regret every year not buying Capitec shares."

@futurejm said to the man:

"I wish I was patient like you."

Giving the bank its flowers, @vusi.n commented:

"People who bought these shares back in the days when Capitec was at its inception are probably rich."

@honey_mvala asked the young man:

"How long ago did you buy them? It looks interesting."

@mashoto_ informed the TikTokker:

"Since last year, February."

