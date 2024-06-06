Loving Mom Uses Last R300 to Buy Daughter Cosy Gown From Woolworths, Warms Hearts on TikTok
- A South African TikTok user shared a video of her spending her last R300 on a cosy gown to keep her daughter warm
- The little girl looked adorable in the gown, and the video melted hearts online
- The video sparked a trend, with other parents rushing to buy similar gowns for their children
A thoughtful SA mother shared a cute TikTok video showing how she spent her last R300.
Mom spoils daughter
TikTok user @k1mbaloyi posted a clip showing her daughter sitting on the bed as she held a paper bag from Woolworths.
@k1mbaloyi shared that she decided to use the last of her money to treat her daughter to a warm and cosy gown to keep her warm in the cold season.
The little girl is seen wearing the cute gown, looking all kinds of adorable. Watch the video below:
Mom's thoughtful gesture touches SA
The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who adored the little girl. Other parents were also influenced to buy gowns for their little ones.
BettyTheRight responded:
"I use the gown as another layer for sleeping these people don't like blankets."
Lesedi Tollie commented:
"I want to go buy another one gown ya Woolies is worth it."
EllyElizma❤️ said:
"Me last week with my boy R370."
Amu replied:
"They grow up so fast neh? You just gave birth yesterday bathong ❤."
BridgetJones commented:
"Ncampoona she is so beautiful in her gownSiyabonga Mommy."
bonakelemavuso commented:
"Okay, I’m getting my daughter a gown!! ❤️."
MelissaW said:
"Money well spent honey."
