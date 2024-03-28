One little girl left many people in stitches after she was asked to sing church songs; however, the toddler only knew groove music

The TikTok clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

The little one's clip entertained South Africans as they rushed to the comments sections with laughter

Toddlers are the most hilarious humans on the planet, and this little girl proved that in a video that is trending on social media.

A toddler hilariously sang groove songs in a TikTok video. Image:@misonodada

Little girl naked to sing church songs

The footage shared by @misonodada on the video platform shows the cute little girl dressed in onesies with a purple blanket covering her. The little girl was asked to sing church songs, but the toddler only knew groove songs. She began to sing, but her mother told her it was not a church song; she switched to another song, which was a groove song, and her mom told her yet again it was not a church song.

As the video progressed, the little one felt annoyed. She took the purple blanket, covered herself, and lay in bed.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA is in stitches over the young lady's clip

The video of the toddler gained a massive attraction online, generating over 741K views along with thousands of likes and comments. The little one's clip amused many people on the internet.

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke said:

"Kanti what’s going on? “Dubula Dubula”. Ai uNana nkosi yam."

To which the mother of the toddler responded by saying:

"Yhuuu I don’t know what to say anymore."

B_Lumba wrote:

"It got worse from dubula to bhebha."

Millennial Pennies added:

"Dubula being the first choice is concerning."

Ntokiie commented:

"The blanket removal."

Seliscott said:

"The shift, bhebha."

Source: Briefly News