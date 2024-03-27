Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi shared a heartwarming moment between him and his daughter

In the video, Siya and his child were jamming to Tyler ICU's song titled Mnike, and people loved it

The adorable duo entertained many people on the internet as they flocked to Siya's comments section with laughter while others gushed over them

When he is not on the field, the South African national rugby team captain, Siya Kolisi, is a family man at home. The father two took to social media to showcase a heartwarming moment between him and his daughter Keziah Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi and his daughter showed off their adorable moment together, and people were in awe. Image: Siya Kolisi

Siya jams with his daughter to Tyler ICU's song

The footage shared by the Racing 92 player shows him and his child sitting in the dining room while his daughter showcases her dance moves. Keziah sang Tyler ICU's song titled Mnike, and Siya sang along. Keziah flaunted her impressive Amapiano dance moves while her dad simply cheered her on. The pair seemed to be having a ball of a time while enjoying each other's company.

In his caption, the former Sharks player revealed that they were taking a homework break.

The pair amused netizens

The Kolisi family is loved by many South Africans and people worldwide. Social media users enjoy the content that the family provides. Netizens loved Siya and his daughter's heartwarming moment as they rushed to the comments to gush over the adorable duo.

Margaret_richansen said:

"So sweet! I can so relate! I need to enforce homework breaks! Not for my grade 1 daughter but for me!"

Meza_mzolisa added:

"She is her father's daughter."

South African singer and actress Nandi Madida wrote:

"Thatha wena Kiki! Forever yena."

Simply_cwerha's commented:

"Her Dad's singing and her mom's dance move."

Charne_pieters simply said:

"She is giving South-Africa."

Siya Kolisi hilariously shares struggle with daughter's homework

Briefly News previously A TikTok video shared by @centuryspot shows a defeated Siya confessing to struggling to comprehend his daughter's homework.

In the funny footage, Siya can be heard telling people that if they think they have made it in life, they should consider doing their children's homework as it will bring them back down to earth.

