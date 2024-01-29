Damian Willemse and Springbok caption Siya Kolisi were recently spotted together in France

The Stormers player had dinner with the Racing 92 player's family and took to Instagram to thank him

Many of their fans were astonished to see the dynamic duo together, even outside of work

South African rugby player Damian Willemse was seen dining with Springbok caption Siya Kolisi, Rachel and their family at his home in Paris, France.

Springboks star fullback Damian Willemse visited and dined with captain Siya Kolisi and his family in Paris, France. Image: Siya Kolisi / Damian Willemse

Source: Instagram

Springboks dine together in Paris

In the images posted by Damian on his Instagram timeline, the pair looked like they had a great time together. The Stormers player was thankful and appreciative of their dinner as he took to the photo app to thank the Racing 92 player for the special moment, leaving many fans excited.

He captioned his Instagram post saying:

"Enkosi ngesidlo. (Thank you for the meal.)"

The dynamic duo represented South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which took place in France, and won the title for the second time in a row.

See the post below:

Fans react to Damian's post

Jandsm said:

"Modern family, you all just rock."

Martycam wrote:

"The champs!"

Michellejaneisaacs3 commended:

"Must have been an amazing dinner."

Adam__adams added:

"Goats of goats, ons Harmony park se brug."

Yanga.gqaza simply said:

"Goats."

Siya Kolisi lifts Rugby World Cup trophy twice

Briefly News previously reported on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's life and journey, which is a story of resilience and determination, inspiring many worldwide.

Siya was born in 1991 in Zwide, one of South Africa's impoverished townships in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. He lost his parents at a young age. Rugby gave him a sense of purpose and he worked hard to become one of the top players in the country.

Source: Briefly News