Rico Pentz, a dedicated wildlife specialist, sadly lost his life after a cobra bit him during a call-out

Pentz, known for his work at Eagle Encounters leaves behind a legacy of passion for wildlife conservation

South Africans on social media are saddened and extending heartfelt condolences to Pentz's grieving family

Wildlife expert Rico Pentz tragically died from a snake bite. Image: @ricopentz

Rico Pentz, a beloved wildlife rehabilitation and education specialist from Strand near Cape Town, met a tragic end at the age of 39.

Expert in wildlife conservation

The husband and father of three, known for his dedication to wildlife, was attending a call-out when a cobra bit him last Wednesday, reported TimesLIVE.

His extensive experience and passion for wildlife conservation made him a respected figure in the field.

Tragic episodes of snake bites

This unfortunate incident wasn't Pentz's first encounter with venomous snakes. Having been bitten twice before, including a puffadder bite in 2018 that required extensive treatment, Pentz continued his work with resilience.

SA extend heartfelt condolences

The news of Pentz's passing has deeply moved South Africans. Tributes are flooding social media platforms. Many people said their thoughts are with Pentz's family during this difficult time.

Mike McCarthy wrote:

"I'm reminded of an Australian guy I used to watch on TV playing with crocs. May their souls rest in peace. "

Simphiwe Tom shared:

"I grew up being taught to use a spade to get rid of snakes and I never turned back."

Chantelle Kopman said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Deepest sympathies to his wife and children and family and friends."

Pheziwe Phoshie mentioned:

"Snakes are not for playing, especially cobras are too dangerous."

Mokhele Hlapane added:

"Deepest sympathies to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

