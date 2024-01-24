Global site navigation

Beloved Wildlife Expert Rico Pentz Succumbs to Venomous Cobra Bite, SA Mourns: “Rest in Peace”
South Africa

Beloved Wildlife Expert Rico Pentz Succumbs to Venomous Cobra Bite, SA Mourns: “Rest in Peace”

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • Rico Pentz, a dedicated wildlife specialist, sadly lost his life after a cobra bit him during a call-out
  • Pentz, known for his work at Eagle Encounters leaves behind a legacy of passion for wildlife conservation
  • South Africans on social media are saddened and extending heartfelt condolences to Pentz's grieving family

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz died from a snake bite
Wildlife expert Rico Pentz tragically died from a snake bite. Image: @ricopentz
Source: Instagram

Rico Pentz, a beloved wildlife rehabilitation and education specialist from Strand near Cape Town, met a tragic end at the age of 39.

Expert in wildlife conservation

The husband and father of three, known for his dedication to wildlife, was attending a call-out when a cobra bit him last Wednesday, reported TimesLIVE.

His extensive experience and passion for wildlife conservation made him a respected figure in the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Read also

Ekuvukeni triple murders baffle KwaZulu-Natal police, Mzansi disturbed

Tragic episodes of snake bites

This unfortunate incident wasn't Pentz's first encounter with venomous snakes. Having been bitten twice before, including a puffadder bite in 2018 that required extensive treatment, Pentz continued his work with resilience.

SA extend heartfelt condolences

The news of Pentz's passing has deeply moved South Africans. Tributes are flooding social media platforms. Many people said their thoughts are with Pentz's family during this difficult time.

Mike McCarthy wrote:

"I'm reminded of an Australian guy I used to watch on TV playing with crocs. May their souls rest in peace. "

Simphiwe Tom shared:

"I grew up being taught to use a spade to get rid of snakes and I never turned back."

Chantelle Kopman said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Deepest sympathies to his wife and children and family and friends."

Pheziwe Phoshie mentioned:

"Snakes are not for playing, especially cobras are too dangerous."

Read also

Student saves the day with comedy act amid technical glitch, shares TikTok video

Mokhele Hlapane added:

"Deepest sympathies to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Snake brutally kills Mpumalanga matric learner

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were hurt when a matriculant died after getting bitten by a snake while at a camp.

The incident occurred in Mpumalanga and the learner's death touched the nation. Netizens suggested that matric camps should be cancelled, with some blaming the school for what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel