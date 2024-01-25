Three prophets went to pray at a river in Limpopo, which was infested with crocodiles

One of them allegedly fell into the water and was suspected to have been attacked by crocodiles

His remains were discovered days later, and South Africans considered this a warning to prophets risking their lives

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A prophet who went to pray at a river full of crocodiles fell into the water and drowned. Images: Hill Street Studios and John Elk III

Source: Getty Images

A prophet allegedly died after falling into crocodile-infested waters during a prayer session with two other prophets in Limpopo on Sunday, 21 January. South Africans were saddened, although some believed his death was a warning to those who risk their lives in the name of their beliefs.

Prophet drowns in crocodile-infested waters

According to TimesLIVE, the 48-year-old man who was from Atok drowned during a prayer service. Accompanied by two other prophets, the man allegedly conducted the prayer service at the overflowing Lepelle River, which is infested with crocodiles. The man fell into the water. The South African Police Service believes a crocodile may have attacked him. His companions tried looking for him but did not find him.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Limpopo police's acting police commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, pleaded with communities not to endanger their lives by performing hazardous spiritual activities in unsafe waters.

South Africans shocked by the prophet's death

South Africans on Facebook regarded his death as a kind of warning, and the man's drowning saddened some.

Theo-Dixie Silaule said:

"Again it is written: You shall not put the Lord your God to the test."

Russel Narunsky said:

"This was an unnecessary death. I mean, swimming in a river with crocodiles and hoping some spirit in the sky will protect them? Eish."

Thato Olson added:

"Painful death. May his soul rest in peace."

Sunset Moya remarked:

"Nature is angry at humans because humans don't respect nature in general. You don't test God that way, unfortunately."

Bokan Thobejane pointed out:

"Lepelle is killing people these days."

2 Limpopo boys drown after waters struck by lightning

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two children from Limpopo drowned when they were struck by lightning.

The young boys were part of a group swimming in a river outside Polokwane, Limpopo. Lightning suddenly struck the water, and while most of them were severely injured, the two boys drowned as a result of the lightning strike.

Source: Briefly News