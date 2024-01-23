Two little boys drowned in a river just outside Polokwane in Limpopo

It's believed the little boys, who were 12 and 13, were swimming with their friends when the drowning took place

South Africans were torn by the deaths and passed their condolences

Mzansi mourned two children who died after being struck by lightning in the water. Images: André Gilden and Klaus Vedfelt

Two boys lost their lives when they drowned in a river in Polokwane, Limpopo. Their friends survived, but they were not fortunate enough to survive.

2 boys drown in Polokwane river

According to SABC News, the two boys were aged 13 and 12 and swimming with three other friends in the Makgodu River, just outside Polokwane. According to the South African Police Service's Malesela Ledwaba, lightning struck the water while they were swimming, and the two boys drowned. Their three other friends were taken to the nearest hospital.

South Africans stunned by death

Netizens on Facebook were taken aback by how the young boys died and were saddened.

Tshidiso Mokalake– Killer_T_Mafia said:

"Eish, sad news."

Malema Joe said:

"Y'all RIP. We will see yall at the wedding feast with his majesty, with Jesus Christ presiding after the rapture. Hallelujah and Amen."

Sina Motsilenyane remarked:

"So sad."

Jojo Wali Pirates Mdaka commented:

"Something's wrong with Limpopo and KZN."

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela pointed out:

"But those who smuggle cars and contraband don't drown. These rivers are useless nxa."

Velocity Meme exclaimed:

"Witchcraft and ukuthwala is a game in Limpopo. Whether it means taking someone's life, it doesn't matter."

2 boys drown in sewerage dam in Northern Cape

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two children aged seven drowned while swimming in a dam in the Northern Cape.

The two friends went out for a swim and never returned. Their bodies were found in the dam after their clothes were located on the bank. The dam water had to be drained to retrieve their bodies.

