Thabo Mbeki wrote a strongly worded letter about the Democratic Alliance's (DA) decision to withdraw from the National Dialogue

The DA stated it would not participate in the event after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the party's minister, Andrew Whitfield

South Africans weighed in on Mbeki's letter and comments, sharing mixed reactions to the former president's reactions

GAUTENG – Thabo Mbeki has labelled John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille ‘arrogant’ in a scathing letter to the Democratic Alliance.

The former president of the country penned a strongly worded 11-page letter after the party decided to withdraw from the upcoming National Dialogue. The DA indicated that it would be withdrawing from the event beginning in August, as it was unhappy with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield was removed as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition after embarking on an unauthorised trip to the United States on 26 June 2025.

What did Mbeki say about Zille and Steenhuisen?

In his letter, the former president lashed out at the DA’s leader and its Federal Chairperson, stating that it was obvious the party had issues with Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) when it came to the functioning of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

He added that instead of withdrawing from the GNU as a whole, the party chose not to participate in the National Dialogue. Mbeki criticised this decision, especially Zille’s comments about the dialogue being an ANC campaign strategy. Zille made the comments after warning that the party had the numbers to bring the government to its knees. While he was annoyed by her comments, he was also glad that she made her feelings known publicly that Parliament wouldn’t function the same without the DA.

“It is very good that, at last, Zille has openly expressed her eminently arrogant and contemptuous view of the masses of the people, that they cannot think and plan their future correctly, without the DA," he said.

Mbeki added that this was presumably the view of the Federal leader, Steenhuisen, who Mbeki said must have felt proud when he announced that, effective immediately, the DA would have no further part in this process.

“I hope that in time the DA will explain to the people why it signed up to the commitment in the statement of intent of the parties in the GNU that parties commit to an all-inclusive national dialogue process, whereas, as Zille said, she had been very opposed to it from the start,” Mbeki stated.

Mbeki explains the purpose of the National Dialogue

The former president also noted that the National Dialogue was born out of a 2016 agreement by numerous foundations and was not a political process. He added that while the ANC agreed to it, he advised them that civil society would not agree to participate in it if it was led by the ANC and the GNU.

He explained that the costs of the preparations to date have come from the foundations themselves and the volunteers. He also explained that the team believed there would be various matters that would arise during the dialogue, which would require action from the government, which is why Ramaphosa appointed an interministerial committee to deal with that, of which Steenhuisen is a member.

You can read the full letter below.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were left divided by Mbeki’s comments, with some agreeing with him, and others criticising him.

Mpho Mat Motlokwa said:

“Mbeki is right. I don't know what's the DA still doing in the GNU. I mean they are going to vote against the budgets simply because they are against the firing of their minister? By the way, their member Bloom was also part of those who were sent by the DA to the US and he refused. It goes to show how divided the DA is. It's the Zille camp vs John camp.”

Derrick John Hunt asked:

“So why didn't he write an open letter to Zuma and CR17 saying he would find it logical for them to resign when they were implicated in state capture, corruption and looting?

Mariah Lee-sash Nethononda stated:

“Still baffled at how the DA is still part of the GNU, yet they are an opposition. I mean, aren’t they supposed to be part of the problem-solving bodies?”

Thamsanqa Mabhena said:

“In a country with 62% youth unemployment, where 6 in 10 young people are unemployed. Yet we are obsessed with having a conversation? What is there to talk about? How about creating jobs and growth, and ensuring that people get dignified jobs? Why must we go and talk? We need economic reform. We need policies to create jobs. We need strategies to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Can we act and get our exports into the main strategic international markets, and ensure that we employ people rather than having a talk shop for R700 million.”

Rowan Torr asked:

“Who then will hold this GNU accountable?”

Timothy Sekhukhune added:

“I concur with Mbeki. DA has made a mark so far. South Africans have seen what the DA can do if given a chance, and this time they will vote for it come the next elections. DA must leave GNU while is still relevant.”

Khuthadzo Mulaudzi questioned:

“Lol, I actually wonder why they're still in the so-called GNU? What purpose are they serving besides the benefits of the State😏? They tasted power and liked it. Because they disagree with the ANC on almost every issue.”

