A KwaZulu-Natal woman was terrified when she discovered a black mamba nestled in her house

The gigantic reptile had been chilling in her ceiling for a while until snake rescuer Nick Evans arrived to save the day

Facebook users couldn't believe his luck and the snake's size and lauded Evans for a job well done

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Snake catcher Nick Evans went to a homeowner's rescue after saving her from a 2.5-metre-long black mamba. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

A Pinetown homeowner was frightened when she was greeted by the sight of a vast black mamba in her ceiling!

Facebookers reacted to the post and remarked on the size of the reptile, thankful that it was caught.

Popular Snake rescuer finds large black mamba

The black mamba was rescued by well-known snake rescuer , who operates in the province known to be home to many dangerous snakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In his post, Evans shared how he managed to rescue the snake, much to the homeowner's relief.

He reports how the homeowner, based in Moseley in Pinetown, Durban, saw the body of the 2.5 metre-long black mamba after she heard something moving about in the ceiling.

When he investigated, he heard the snake slithering beneath the roof tiles.

In what he describes as one of his "quickest ceiling captures," the brave snake rescuer used his tongs to catch the snake. The mamba passed across a hole in the roof's plastic, allowing him to catch it.

He recalled the most challenging aspect of the rescue:

“Climbing over the beams with the 2.5-metre mamba in my hands back towards the trapdoor where the owner climbed up to pass me my bucket was the hardest part.”

Evans also discovered that the snake had made the ceiling its home for a while before the homeowner realised it was even there. He pointed out:

“I found some very old disintegrated shed skin, indicating that it had been residing in the ceiling for some time, undetected.”

Facebookers applauded Evans under the post for doing a stellar job in rescuing the snake, considered one of Africa's deadliest snakes.

Snake catcher Nick Evans explained in a post how he rescued a black mamba that was almost three metres long. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Netizens floored at snake's size

They were also gobsmacked at the sheer size of the snake, which can grow up to almost four metres.

Rita Naidoo called the rescue a good catch. She said:

“Imagine looking up and seeing this mamba...”

Carolina van Heerden commented that the snake looked to be in good shape. She pointed out:

“I must say that it looks healthy to me.”

Alvin Pillay empathised with how it must have been nerve-wracking to do the rescue. He pointed out:

“That must have been so scary holding onto it and climbing out.”

Amanda Botha Nel remarked that she would not have survived the fright! She said:

“OMW, I would die.”

Nick Evans is well-known for daring rescues of dangerous (and non-dangerous) snakes.

Evans rescues black mamba from township

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Evans caught a 2.3 metre-long black mamba in the township of Umlazi in Durban.

The snake was found in a hardware store after the owner and his workers entered and found its skin in the ceiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News