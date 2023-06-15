A video of an unroadworthy Toyota cruising on the highway has netizens shaking their heads

The vehicle looked like it had escaped the jaws of a car-crushing machine at the last minute and was on the run

Millions of people viewed the TikTok video and were all wondering how the vehicle could be functioning

A TikTok video of a near-totalled Toyota Corolla had netizens wondering how it was still operating. Image: @Gsusssss

TikTok users can't get over a video of a partially demolished Toyota that was cruising down the highway without falling apart.

The silver car had clearly been in a near-catastrophic collision and was miraculously functioning, with no traffic officers or warning signs posted on or around the unroadworthy vehicle.

TikTokker posts unbelievable video of mangled Toyota Corolla cruising on highway

The nine-second video was filmed from another vehicle on the road and it looked ok from the rear, but that was until the vehicle overtook. That's when the full extent of the damage was revealed.

The entire left side of the Corolla vehicle; roof, windows, doors, and seats appeared to have been crushed by an incredible force.

Watch the video below:

As the cameraman continued to overtake, you could see a front bumper stuffed into the mangled wreckage, and somehow, someone was sitting in the driver's seat and driving. All this, despite the right side of the vehicle being partially crushed too.

TikTok reacts to video of unroadworthy Toyota Corolla driving on highway

@Gsusssss uploaded the video and it has gained close to 450k views within 48 hours of it being uploaded.

Read some of the hilarious comments below:

Moloko.Bernard compared it to a woman entering a relationship with baggage:

"When she’s ready to settle down."

user1386306296540 said:

"Coming back from a relationship my friends warned me about."

bontle_sath joked:

"My relationship at this point."

Mpumelelo thought the car should be nominated for:

"2023 Car of the Year."

kayszn mentioned:

"Never knew Toyota was this reliable."

Hlehle_M questioned:

"This can’t be legal."

QueenElah said:

"How is this even possible?"

NM pointed out:

"South Africa in a nutshell."

