A video of a Toyota car that had no functional wipers gathered 7.5 million views and got people chatting on TikTok

The passengers in the small bakkie got caught in a storm on the highway and were forced to improvise

One man can be seen in the viral clip manually keeping the road visible with a wind window wiper

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of an old Toyota bakkie went viral on TikTok. Image: @user74961182702741

Source: TikTok

A video of passengers packed in an old Toyota on a rainy day became a viral hit on TikTok. The clip surprised most netizens because they have never seen someone manually wiping downpouring rain off a windscreen.

Social media user posts video of an unroadworthy car

A TikTokker @user74961182702741 posted the video on his page and it was seen by millions of people in a week. People were impressed by the one passenger working hard to remove rain pouring down on the windshield.

Some netizens were awed that the run-down car in the TikTok was still moving and their credited Toyota for making cars that last for a very long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users comment on the viral Toyota video

@marii_law2005 said:

"Awe life is hard for many."

@ashwildcards mentioned:

"Toyota made it simple. Each part is sold separately drivers are not included."

@thehappygambler21 posted:

"You gotta do what you gotta do."

@workhorse1970 stated:

"When you absolutely have to be at work on time!"

@nonky23 commented:

"The struggle is real."

@njegemuthamaki added:

"The journey must continue no matter what."

@badkat98 mentioned:

"That is a Toyota for you, will drive it even when the car is in a coma. "

@dantez074 posted:

"This is what we call technology implementation."

Hammanskraal street with beautiful houses and Jeep SUVs parked outside wows SA, TikTok video goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that members of the Jeep Nation posted a video showing off their beautiful cars. The friends who formed the group based on their love for the car brand gathered in Tembe township in Hammanskraal.

At least ten of their beautiful cars can be seen parked next to each other in front of the gorgeous township homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News