A video of a group of friends hanging out in Hammanskraal got people's attention on social media

People were wowed that the buddies were all driving different kinds of luxury Jeep Wrangler SUVs

The video got significant views on TikTok and some people marvelled over the gorgeous houses in the clip

A video showing Jeep SUVs in Hammanskraal Pretoria went viral. Image: @jeepnationsa

Members of the Jeep Nation posted a video showing off their beautiful cars. The friends who formed the group based on their love for the car brand gathered in the Tembe township in Hammanskraal.

At least ten of their beautiful cars can be seen parked next to each other in front of the gorgeous township homes.

Video of the lux cars gets more than 22 000 views

The clip changed people's perception of what township life is like and admired the friends who look like they were living a soft life.

Some TikTok users said they were inspired to work hard and showed interest in joining the Jeep Nation group.

The group's TikTok page shows a lot of off-road activities that the members have done in their Wranglers.

Mzansi gushes over the expensive Jeep Wranglers

@banelegumata said:

"Elokishini jo‍♂️"

@ttk1352 posted:

"I love the house. This is the future. People must realise you don't need to be in an estate. Build where you are. "

@Prince_24 mentioned:

" I can't wait to join the team."

@tont166 asked:

"Are we still in SA? Eh! my bro soft life."

@dabscakes stated:

"This is Temba next to Shell petrol station."

@temahicut posted:

"Hammanskraal. "

@user3527916182695 commented:

"Temba straight."

@neo.ric said:

"Too beautiful."

Mzansi parents picking up Curro students in 2 G-Wagons, Mercs and more luxury cars go Twitter viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

