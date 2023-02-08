A video shows mothers picking up their children from one of the most expensive private schools in South Africa

Curro schools are known for their exorbitant school fees and the video of some of the parents who can afford it went viral

People were in awe to see the types of cars that were at the school to pick up the children

A video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

A parking lot at a South African private school left many people in disbelief after seeing the luxury cars. Image: @pmcafrica

People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

Curro school pick-up time goes viral on Twitter

A video showing pick-up time at a Curro school got 200 000 views. People were amazed to see two G-Wagons and two other Mercedes' in one frame. In the video, the man filming had jokes as he marvelled at how obvious it was that every parent is well off. Watch the Twitter clip below:

South Africans react to seeing expensive cars during Curro school pick-up time

People in the comments reacted to the clip and a second post by the man emphasising that money is necessary for the school. Some were critical of how Curro's reputation seemed to be about how rich everyone was. Other people thought the post was inspiring and commented they would do the same for their children.

@ZukileNdzulule1c commented:

"How I wish I could drive my grandchildren with a G-Class to school. Hope they teach the kids and make them understand how privileged they are and focus on education. A great sight to see especially Arican parents affording that education wonderful."

@miss_madiba commented:

"Why is he hyping up Curro like it’s Konka?"

@Mo_Odi_ commented:

"Nare Curro ke the Konka of schools?"

@cindypulukuhlu1 commented:

"Lord bless us to afford Curro and duplex."

@Zanokhanyotogu commented:

"I haven't heard anyone talk about the level of education. I've only heard people talk about the price of the fees, the cars the parents drive or people looking down on those who can't afford it."

@DladlaKele commented:

"Lenna I wanna be a mother for Curro. Me and my boy need a V300 asap. They only talk about money. I feel bad for the kids."

"It's too much": SA floored over R70K fees for 1 kid for 1 year of high school

Briefly News previously reported that one lady showed people how much it costs to have a child. People could not get over how much is required to send a child to a good quality school.

Online users were amazed by how much a school in the Western Cape costs. Peeps discussed why having children might not be the best idea.

After showing others that her friend paid R70 452 for their education, a lady had people convinced not to have children. Twitter user @TheDesetRosee shared the receipt in a post showing the fee was for Curro Hermanus school in the Western Cape.

