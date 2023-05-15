A video of an old-school taxi going about its way to avoid peak traffic has been doing the rounds online

The vehicle is seen driving on the curbside and forcing its way in and out of traffic at William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg

While many Mzansi peeps could relate to the traffic violation, others were amused by the video's commentary

When it comes to busy roads or peak hour traffic, almost every South African knows that taxis often have their way of getting by on Mzansi roads.

SA was amused by how a taxi beat the busy William Nicol Drive traffic. Image: @byron.davel/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One video displayed a great example of this when it showed how a taxi manoeuvred its way out of traffic with great ease.

The clip posted on TikTok by @byron.davel shows many cars stuck in high-volume traffic at William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg.

One old-school Toyota taxi is captured swerving out of a traffic lane and driving onto the curb side before forcing its way in front of a smaller Toyota and then back into the curb-side as the smaller vehicle decides to exit the lane and join him.

While this may be a typical - and not very legal - occurrence in Mzansi, netizens couldn't help but laugh at the video's amusing commentary poking fun at the traffic violation.

Check out the video below:

SA peeps share a good laugh

The video had many peeps laughing out loud, with some commuters pointing out how they appreciate when taxi drivers pull such stunts when they are late for work or school.

Njinji replied:

"That's why that Toyota is having dents he follows the wrong people."

bonga mthimunye commented:

"You'll appreciate the way they drive when you are a passenger in one these taxis, you'll never be late baba."

Gwen Edith said:

"The way I don't like to be left out. I would follow that taxi too."

Karabo Sebata wrote:

"But in all honesty, if that Bryanston off-ramp is mine, I’m following."

Thands replied:

" Tralalalala let's go on an adventure."

user2817036302374 commented:

"You were supposed to follow them."

A Charmed Flower Child said:

"The Toyota succumbed to peer pressure."

Bucie Wendz wrote:

"I appreciate taxi drivers when m late especially this place in the morning."

