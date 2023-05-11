A creator at Pick n Pay looked like he had a fun visit to the store as he made content with the employees

The TikTok of the staff dancing was a heartwarming sight as they enjoyed the feel-good dance video

Online users loved the TikTok as it had many feeling proudly South African over the good vibes

Pick n Pay staff went TikTok viral as they danced together. One creator joined in and shared the video turning up with the employees.

Pick n Pay employees did the 'Sobanana Phambili' TikTok challenge and delighted Mzansi. Image: @cairo_cpt

Source: TikTok

Many who watched the video were thoroughly entertained. Online peeps flooded the comments to rave about how Mzansi is filled with happy people

SA supermarket staff take part in TikTok trend

@cairo_cpt posted a video dancing with Pick n Pay staff in their store. The man was convinced to do a viral challenge, Sobanana Phambili, which has 5.4 million views on the app. Watch the video:

Mzansi peeps love Pick n Pay workers' vibe

People enjoy seeing evidence of how South Africans have a groovy spirit. TikTok users commented that they loved seeing the typically Mzansi dance scene. Peeps were raving about the employees who looked like they were good sports.

kwazola commented:

"In South Africa you only get bored if you want to."

Bree commented:

"No wonder the que was so long today. "

Living seeds commented:

"This is the reason why me as Zimbabwean dont want to go back home. South Africa is soo sweet."

Charné Jade commented:

"This is why I am still in South Africa."

mmathandys commented:

"Then they become moody when we ask cash back."

Source: Briefly News