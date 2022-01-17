A young farmer started his business by using his NSFAS allowance as an investment instead of using it for other things like most students

LinkedIn user Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared the inspiring story of the 21-year-old farmer to his timeline

Seeing the story, people were inspired by the young farmer and flooded the comment section with messages of praise

Unlike many other students who party their NSFAS allowance away, this young man invested it into a business.

Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared young farmer Nkosinathi's story to his LinkedIn profile.

They say it is not what you have, but what you do with what you have, that makes the difference. This young gentleman is living proof of that.

Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared young farmer Nkosinathi’s story to his LinkedIn timeline. While many can hardly survive on the NSFAS allowance, this young man managed to build a business from it.

“Nkosinathi a 21yr old award-winning farmer He started his business using NSFAS allowance in 2020. Not only is Nkosinathi Makamela an award-winning farmer but also has built his own house using profits from his farming business. he wakes up 4 am every day.”

LinkedIn user Mpendulo Ncubukezi shared the story and it inspired many:

People of Mzansi respond to the inspiring story

It is stories like these that remind us what hard work does. People were taken aback by the young man’s dedication and wowed by his story.

It is refreshing to see that there are still young people out there who understand the importance of hard work and sacrifice.

Take a look at some of the comments

Khamil Hiraman said:

“Salute Nkosinathi! Keep on keeping on!”

Mbalenhle Wandile Manzini said:

“ Ngesilungu bathi "Hard work breeds success" Yavele yangikhimbuza kudala ngisabophela lensizwa, Congratulations to him, He really deserve it ”

Kabelo Rammego said:

"WOW!!! Mpendulo Ncubukezi, this is inspiring!!! Shout out to Nkosinathi!!!"

Local farmer and businessman feels grateful to have given 15 people jobs

Being able to start your own business is an incredible achievement, but being able to give people jobs, now that is a blessing, reported Briefly News.

Social media user @BenicaTheFarmer is a local farmer and businessman who has been able to permanently employ 15 people through his businesses.

Being able to give people jobs, knowing that their families will be fed, is the highlight of this man’s success.

“At my age I'm a Father, running a progressive company and a Farm which has employed at least 15 permanent employees.”

