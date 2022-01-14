A local farmer and businessman has been able to permanently employ 15 people on his farm and in his business

Social media user @BenicaTheFarmer took to Twitter to share his blessings, highlighting how grateful he feels

The people of Mzansi were inspired and thanked the man for giving people jobs and helping their families

Being able to start your own business is an incredible achievement, but being able to give people jobs, now that is a blessing.

A local farmer and businessman expressed his gratitude online for being able to give people jobs. Image: Twitter / @BenicaTheFarmer

Social media user @BenicaTheFarmer is a local farmer and businessman who has been able to permanently employ 15 people through his businesses.

Being able to give people jobs, knowing that their families will be fed, is the highlight of this man’s success.

“At my age I'm a Father, running a progressive company and a Farm which has employed at least 15 permanent employees.

“I'm Grateful #YoungandHappy”

Mzansi showers the man with praise

Seeing the post, many congratulated the man on his amazing achievements. They also thanked him for helping others.

Sharing one’s blessings is what the world needs more of. This man has inspired others to work hard so they too can help others.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ummar_safana said:

“This is part of the blessings of agriculture, keep it up sir ✊”

@DimpeErnest said:

“Congratulations long time I follow your stories keep up doing well.”

@mamatiunlimited said:

“True to the passion of the heart....keep soaring.”

@BENZY_M7 said:

