A social media user posted a photo of a boy he met in September 2021 and shared the story of their encounter

In the Twitter post @terrymap1 went into detail about how the boy had informed him that his grandparents could not afford to take him to school

In a beautiful turn of events through the man's efforts the boy will now be able to attend school this year

A social media user @terrymap1 took to Twitter to share a heart-warming story of how a boy who couldn’t afford to go to school last year, will now be able to when school’s reopen this year.

A little boy whose family couldn't afford to take him to school will be going to school this year after a social media user helped him. Image: @terrymap1/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

“I took this picture on the 8th of September 2021. This small boy was crossing a small river coming from escorting his friends to school. His story was that his grandparents could not pay for his fees. When schools open this boy has everything sorted now. God is the greatest.”

Although it is not exactly clear how this miracle happened, the good news had online users in their feels as they expressed their delight for the little boy on the tweet:

@Mimz_Mimie wrote:

“Good deed, may God bless you.”

@Wezhira_Wezhara replied:

“8 September is my birthday. It's now a miracle turning day for the little boyHandshake. God bless you bro, I am motivated by your steps. No matter how hard it's gonna be ndoziya chete kut ndichabatsirawo vangu in the same manner and so.”

@thegiverzim commented:

“There is joy in taking care of others.”

@BaRuvaaa said:

“Whenever I think of logging out for some time i come across your tweets and i find myself staying for a while, and the loop goes on like that. God bless you big guy. You're an inspiration.”

@MachekeraOmega responded:

“Ladies and Gs...There's thousands of cases like these. You do a bigger humanitarian deed and touch many more lives by doing your bit to have a working system at government level. No child should live like this.”

@Gatshen_y said:

“The world needs more people like you. Be blessed and continue being a blessing to others.”

@asiba12 wrote:

“Giving Has never made anyone poor. More blessings to you @terrymap1 God will surely reward you that when you come out of your car you will look back wondering wether its you coming off it, but God is God of favour.”

@munhu_washe28 said:

“When u take care of others God takes care of you.”

