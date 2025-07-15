Zee Nxumalo seems to be ready to address what happened between her and Thembi Seete

The singer says she had a bad feeling on the day of the incident, but failed to listen to her gut feeling

Fans admired her honesty, relieved that she had finally cleared the air about what happened

Zee Nxumalo put the situation with Thembi Seete into context and said it's not what people made it seem. Images: zeenxumalo_, thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Zee Nxumalo finally addressed the drama between her and Thembi Seete, and she says she should have listened to her instinct.

Zee Nxumalo speaks on Thembi Seete drama

Weeks after the drama between Thembi Seete and Zee Nxumalo erupted, it seems everyone just wants to know what really happened between the two songbirds.

The ladies were seen at an Honor mobile event in June 2025, where Zee was asked to take selfies with Thembi and singer Cici. However, Zee seemingly focused her attention on Cici, leading social media users to make their own conclusions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Joining Lasizwe in the latest Drink Or Tell The Truth episode, the YouTuber put Zee Nxumalo in the hot seat to spill the beans on the viral video that had social media attacking her from all angles.

Lasizwe asked the Ndisakuthanda hitmaker whether she was, in fact, ignoring Thembi Seete as many netizens have concluded, and Zee said she had a bad feeling about the day before it even started:

"When your instinct tells you not to do something, don't. I went to the event, and it was last-minute. My manager said we needed to honour the invite. I was trying to turn it down, but eventually gave in and went."

Zee Nxumalo says the Thembi Seete incident was read out of context. Images: zeenxumalo_, thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

The singer detailed what happened before the "incident," saying netizens blew it out of proportion:

"I got there, saw sis Thembi and went to her and greeted her. I told her she looked beautiful. Then comes the red carpet crew, they said they need a picture of me and Thembi together. I asked her to tell them that I can't, not when I'm looking like this. She told me that I looked fine and that we should go ahead."

Zee says by the time she arrived on the carpet, there were only two phones, which Cici and Thembi were using, and she was asked to stand in between them for selfies:

"The person who took the video said, 'This is going to be taken out of context, it's not what it looks like.' Next thing I'm being called Zee maAttitude."

Here's what Mzansi said about Zee Nxumalo's story

Netizens admired Zee Nxumalo's honesty and said they love her even more after clearing the air about what happened:

derbeym6980 said:

"Wow, Zee has such a beautiful personality. I was already a fan of hers, it's safe to say I'm an even bigger fan now!"

lifewithqueenSolo wrote:

"I wish Zee had responded in this manner the first time about the Sis Thembi issue. It really makes sense. May she learn from this saga on how to respond to such situations."

Dtzeri posted:

"Zee's response is so understandable."

Supporters praised Zee Nxumalo for explaining what happened with Thembi Seete. Image: zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Meyamoo added:

"No, I really loved this episode. I didn’t really know Zee, but turns out she’s a really good person."

SesethuQhinebe asked:

"Am I the only one who didn’t see anything wrong with that Zee and Thembi’s video?"

lydiambanjwa commented:

"Zee is so mature, nkosyam."

ntokozoncwaba2764 showed love to Zee Nxumalo:

"Please, no one can ever make me hate uZee Nxumalo!!! Love her down!"

Zee Nxumalo apologises to Thembi Seete

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zee Nxumalo apologising to Thembi Seete during her performance.

Netizens slammed her and her apology, saying it was not genuine and that she may have made things worse:

enhleee_1 said:

"This is disrespecting her even worse. She should have just apologised privately because Thembi Seete is not a person with drama. Hai cha, ayithela iparaffin umy sister," (she's adding paraffin to the fire)."

Source: Briefly News