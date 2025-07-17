South African controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu has returned to the spotlight and given an update on her life

The exotic dancer last posted content on social media on 20 December 2024, sparking worry among her fans

Now, Zodwa said she is back, but she explained why she was away for such a long time

Zodwa Wabantu Returns to the Spotlight, Shares Update on Why She Went MIA

Zodwa Wabantu is back like she never left! The dancer went MIA for quite some time from social media, but she has returned.

Taking to her Instagram account after she last posted on 20 December 2025, Zodwa made a video update revealing that she had been robbed in December 2024.

"My people, it has been a long time. Life is hard. In December, my phone got stolen during a robbery. It is a long story. There was a lot of drama," she said.

Zodwa further added that she lost access to her Instagram account, but hired an expert to fix this. She also wanted to know who was doing big things now while she was away.

"On the other hand, my initiation process is taking my time. But, I have hired a social media expert for all the technicalities for Instagram. I have finally recovered my account," she revealed. "Now, let us gossip. Who is killing it right now? Is there anyone hotter than me right now? I would like to see."

The star was trending in June after a user posted a photo of her looking rather slim, questioning her sudden weight loss.

However, in the recent video she posted, Zodwa looked like her usual, bubbly self.

Fans welcome Zodwa back

Netizens are happy to see Zodwa back, happy and healthy.

Londie London official said:

"Welcome back, skoni."

Courtney Accum cried:

"Don't ever do us like that. I am just happy that you are back."

Thule Kunene said:

"Hhay bo, where have u been, skhokho? We here. Where do we even begin? A lot happened."

Gugu Ndlovu stated:

"Welcome back, sweetheart."

Ms Lindeka shared some gossip:

"Another lady paid for a funeral for her ex. It was all over the timeline."

Siphelele shared:

"Did you hear about Minnie Ntuli assaulting Londie London, unprovoked?"

Priscilla Chauke said:

"We are grateful for life. We are glad that you're back, ngeke there's only one Zodwa wabantu."

Pilot Vezi said:

"So happy to see you Skhokho. I have been asking about you."

Zodwa speaks on the initiation process

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zodwa Wabantu previously spoke about how she would choose her ancestors over fame. Responding to a troll, Zodwa said she was given an ultimatum; however, she would always choose her gift.

"I understand you truly. I had to choose between Zodwa Wabantu and them, and I chose the latter. That’s why I’m not popular, but I’m Powerful. This is about foreseeing certain things and working with people.

In every stage of life, there are different universities. I passed Zodwa Waban, I’m now this. I love them more than Zodwa Wabantu, but I hear you.

