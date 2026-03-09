The Mommy Club reality TV star, Nunurai Mudarikwa, has given her fans an update on her second pregnancy journey

Nunurai has also revealed the gender of her unborn child and shared plans for naming the baby with meaningful names

Her supporters are here for the pregnancy glow, congratulating Nunurai and her husband on their pregnancy

‘Mommy Club’ star Nunurai has announced the gender of her second baby. Image: Nunurai

South African reality TV star Nunurai Mudarikwa has announced the gender of her baby. The star announced her second pregnancy on 22 February while she was a few weeks in.

Announcing her pregnancy, she was in Canada surrounded by snow. "To God be all the glory," she captioned the post.

Nunurai shares second baby's gender

As part of her TikTok pregnancy series, Nunurai shared a new video speaking about the gender of her second pregnancy. At the time the video was posted on Sunday. On 8 March 2026, she stated that she was 22 weeks pregnant, so the gender was already visible.

"I already know the gender because we are at 22 weeks already. Guess what. We are having another boy!" she said excitedly. "I'm a boy mom!" she exclaimed.

Nearly four years ago, Nunurai welcomed her miracle baby Zidan, who will turn four in March 2026. She is excited to be welcoming her second baby boy, saying she is already in the process of coming up with a name.

"I am so happy. My little, cute boy, I am just thinking of names now," she said before hinting that the name will start with a Z. The businesswoman said both she and her husband will be responsible for naming their baby, as she will come up with a Shona name, and he will give him a Muslim name.

Fans are already suggesting cuter baby names for the star. Below are some of the comments:

Nomasonto Thwala congratulated:

"Congratulations mommy I'm also a mom of 5 boys."

Mis said:

"I'm a boy mom of three, congratulations, Nunu."

Marvellous💫🌸 exclaimed:

"Congratulations, Mama. You are glowing! Ncoooo pregnacy really looks good on you!"

putin..1 shared:

"Lol mine doesn’t want us to see the gender image. You are doing amazing!"

mOm~Of~BoYz♡ 🇿🇼 stated:

"Congratulations, girl. Welcom to the squad of boy moms!"

Talent Hlongwane congratulated:

"Oh lapho, I was hoping for a girl! Now it will be the boys' house! Congratulations boy mom."

Nunurai is famously known for being part of The Mommy Club alongside stars like Ratile Mabitsela and Mpumi Mophatlane.

‘Mommy Club’ star Nunurai is pregnant again. Image: Nunurai

