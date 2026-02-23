‘Mommy Club’ Star Nunurai Announces Pregnancy: “To God Be All the Glory”
- Reality TV personality Nunurai broke the internet after officially announcing her pregnancy
- The former Mommy Club star took things to the top with her baby bump reveal, travelling abroad to share the news surrounded by snow
- Fans and celebrity friends gathered in the comment section with celebratory messages, gushing over the flawless Nunurai
Zimbabwe-born businesswoman and reality TV star Nunurai Colleta Mudarikwa was overjoyed and grateful as she officially announced her pregnancy.
Famous for being part of The Mommy Club alongside stars like Ratile Mabitsela and Mpumi Mophatlane, Nunurai recently made another stop in Canada to share the news surrounded by snow.
Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, 22 February 2026, the star posted photos and a video of herself in a white unitard, a long, beige fur coat and matching earmuffs, as she carrassed her belly.
Her caption conveyed a sense of deep gratitude and humility, hinting that her bundle of joy was an answered prayer.
"To God be all the glory."
This will be Nunurai's second child, nearly four years after welcoming her miracle baby Zidan, who turns four in March 2026.
She previously told Batswadi Magazine that her first pregnancy was not an easy one, as she suffered from fibroids, which led to her spending most of the pregnancy in the hospital.
"It became a task of trying to manage the pain while also ensuring that my baby is not affected. I remember the doctors even suggested that I terminate so I could have the fibroids operation, then maybe I could try to get pregnant again. But that wasn’t an option for me. At some point, I couldn’t even walk, and I was afraid of losing the baby. But I saw every moment through."
Four years later, she is ready to welcome her new baby and grow her family, and her supporters couldn't be prouder and happier for her as they flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages celebrating the new chapter in her life.
See Nunurai's pregnancy announcement below.
Social media erupts over Nunurai's announcement
Fans and celebrity friends gathered in the comment section with congratulatory messages. Read some of their comments below.
Media personality Bonang Matheba said:
"Yay. Congratulations, Nunurai!"
Former model Rosette Ncwana wrote:
"Sarge, our baby! Congratulations, babe."
therealbrinnette gushed over Nunurai:
"Congratulations, my sweetheart. So happy for you."
kingliloh cheered:
"Awwww, my Nunu is having a brand new nunu. Congratulations, mama."
Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela gushed:
"The hottest preggy belly."
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu posted:
"Omg, mama bear! Congratulations, hottie.
trullyzoe reacted:
"Gorgeous!! Congratulations on your pregnancy."
Gogo Skhotheni seemingly announces pregnancy
In more pregnancy updates, Briefly News shared details of Gogo Skhotheni's apparent pregnancy announcement.
The sangoma-turned-DJ shared cryptic messages on her social media page, seemingly revealing that she was expecting another bundle of joy.
The news arrived months after Skhotheni and her family bid farewell to her son, Monde Jr, and according to her posts, she appears ready to try again.
