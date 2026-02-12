Gogo Skhotheni posted a cryptic message on her social media page, seemingly announcing her pregnancy

The media personality shared a suspected delivery date as well as apparent wishes for her new child

This comes nearly two years after the sangoma-turned-DJ and her family laid their son to rest

Gogo Skhotheni seemingly announced her pregnancy. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

Gogo Skhotheni hinted at the possibility that she may be expecting a bundle of joy after posing a mysterious update on her Instagram story.

The sangoma-turned-DJ, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, took to her page on Thursday, 12 February 2026, to share what appears to be a delivery date alongside heartfelt wishes for a new addition to her family, hinting at a fresh chapter of hope and healing.

"04/02/2026. It's a boy. God did it again."

This poignant revelation comes nearly two years after the devastating loss of her two-year-old son, Monde Jr, on 2 September 2024, a tragedy that touched the hearts of many.

With a possible new child on the way, the traditional healer already has high hopes for her bundle of joy, including her yearning to have the breastfeeding stage last a little longer, until her little one is at least six years old.

"Can I please breastfeed for six years?"

A year after ending her marriage to her on-again-off-again husband Monde Shange, it's unclear whether the pair reconciled again or Skhotheni kept to her word and moved on.

Whether her rainbow baby marks another reconciliation or a bold new beginning on her own, the announcement serves as a powerful testament to her resilience after the heartbreaking loss she endured.

Read Gogo Skhotheni's posts below.

Gogo Skhotheni hinted at a possible pregnancy. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni seemingly share her hopes for her new child. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni admits to using muthi on her husband

The sangoma's personal life returned to the spotlight after a video from her interview surfaced, where she confessed to having used a love potion (muthi) on her estranged husband, Monde Shange.

Skhotheni opened up about the spiritual insurance she believes is necessary to keep a man faithful, justifying her use of muthi as a way to protect her home and marriage.

The sangoma highlighted that even if another woman caught her husband's attention, the muthi ensured that he would not act on his urges and remain loyal to her.

"Once you're in, you'll never leave. That means you and I would be in love."

She revealed that her method involved cutting herself on several parts of her body, ensuring that whoever she engaged in sexual acts with would be emotionally tied to her.

However, Skhotheni went on to clarify that although she had used a potion on her husband, he was already in love with her from the beginning, emphasising that she did not use anything to make him love her.

"When Monde approached me, he was already attracted to me. There's nothing new that I did to him. My use of the potion is to strengthen what we already have."

Gogo Skhotheni explains her romantic preferences

In more Gogo Skhotheni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the sangoma going into detail about her romantic preferences.

In the clip, the media personality and traditional healer suggested a preference for men who have not undergone circumcision, instantly shocking fans and igniting a heated debate on social media.

Source: Briefly News