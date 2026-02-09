Thembisa Mdoda appears to have better things to do than entertain the ongoing rumours about her marriage

After the media personality was said to be headed towards divorce with her second husband, she posted an epic clap back to the claims, effectively shutting them down

Her post was met with mixed reactions from the online community, where fans expressed relief while others remained sceptical of Mdoda's casual reaction to the rumours

Thembisa Nxumalo (née Mdoda) won't let the divorce rumours stop her from living her best life, with her latest social media post serving as an epic clap back to the critics.

The former Our Perfect Wedding host is rumoured to be going through a separation with her husband, Abie Nxumalo, with divorce allegedly on the cards.

The rumours were published by several sources on social media, and it wasn't long before Mdoda caught wind of the news and decided to troll the critics.

Taking to her social media page on Sunday, 8 February 2026, the actress and television presenter shared a photo dump from her day in Cape Town, enjoying a relaxing day off from shooting.

Her post featured a glimpse into her luxurious day off, including a photo of a chilled bottle of champagne tucked into an ice bucket with a tall flute beside it. She rounded out the update with a stunning selfie and photos capturing the breathtaking views of her surroundings.

It comes on the heels of her earlier reaction to the divorce rumours, where she labelled them "the dumbest thing I've ever read."

The beloved media personality was rumoured to have served her husband with divorce papers after five years of marriage. Briefly News reported that a major domestic dispute in 2024 led her alleged estranged husband to move out of their marital home in Fourways.

Thembisa's latest post served as a subtle signal that while the social media stays busy dissecting her personal life, she’s far too busy living it to pay them any mind, trading the noise for a peaceful getaway.

See Thembisa Mdoda's post below.

Social media reacts to Thembisa Mdoda's post

Fans and peers flooded Thembisa's comment section with cheerful posts, admiring her unbothered attitude while gushing over her beauty. Read some of their comments below.

Shibu_Thobs said:

"You are a gorgeous woman."

BucsAndBucks trolled:

"I'm here if you need a shoulder to cry on."

LucindaSikwana declared:

"The way I just love you."

Meanwhile, others remain sceptical about the Icebo Labantu host's marriage.

Some noted her casual reaction as similar to her unbothered attitude after her first marriage to actor Athandwa Kani collapsed in 2015.

Makovnikovs said:

"This tells me that everything in that article is true."

Buhlebemvelo_C wrote:

"I used to really like you, but eish, I'm not sure anymore. Too many bad rumours about you. Just so disappointed."

BabuHlongz declared:

"We will be there no matter what."

