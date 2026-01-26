An old video surfaced online where Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa confirmed that she was indeed married to Black Coffee

The couple has been embroiled in a messy, years-long legal battle over their divorce, during which the DJ claimed they were never married to begin with

As more proof of their marriage emerges, the online community finds itself defending Enhle's case, while criticising her ex-husband's attempts to invalidate their marriage

Enhle Mbali spoke about her marriage to Black Coffee in an old video.

Source: Instagram

The drama between Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has only intensified as the former couple continues to battle it out in a high-profile divorce case.

This follows the DJ's years-long fight in attempting to prove that their marriage was invalid, only for his claims to be discredited later, both in court and on social media, as more evidence of their marriage and subsequent celebrations emerged.

On 23 January 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user TraceeEllisRows posted a clip from Enhle's interview on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda in August 2017, where she confirmed that they were married in a traditional wedding and held lobola negotiations. However, she stated she had prioritised having a family home over a white wedding.

"I wanted a home; he's also someone who always wanted a home. We agreed that we don't need a white wedding because we'll spend all our money and won't have a home to go to that doesn't have a past.

"My dream was more important than the wedding."

Enhle Mbali confirmed in a recently surfaced video that she was, in fact, married to Black Coffee despite his denial.

Source: Twitter

The couple later held a white wedding after building their dream home. When asked whether Black Coffee was the one pushing to have the white wedding, Enhle replied, "Yes."

This comes after the Grammy Award-winning DJ claimed he was never in a customary marriage with his ex-wife. His comments were made after the Constitutional Court made a historic ruling on 21 January, declaring that antenuptial contracts signed after customary marriages as invalid.

Watch Enhle Mbali's interview below.

Social media reacts to Enhle Mbali's revelations

The online community weighed in on Enhle's statements and criticised Black Coffee's attempts to invalidate their marriage despite the mountains of proof on the internet. Read some of their comments below.

geminiprincessD said:

"This interview really makes me dislike that DJ more."

_Nolwazi_ slammed Black Coffee:

"He’s such a swindler."

itsreallyzimmy wrote:

"To think this woman was made out to be after money. What gold-digger would wait to have a wedding because it would've been wasteful, considering that they didn't have a home? He really thought he'd outsmarted the system with this."

rogue_A_I argued:

"The sooner the Black person's mind gets reformed, and realises that iLobolo and its celebration is a wedding enough. And not this 'white wedding' validation."

Social media accused Black Coffee of attempting to "swindle" his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali.

Source: Twitter

nackyBW speculated:

"So instead of just discussing with her that, 'Let’s change our marital regime from ICOP,' he decided to swindle her with a prenup while already married?"

Jabstar_86 wrote:

"Brother Coffee isn't honest with himself."

mandymatsinhe pitied Enhle Mbali:

"This is so unfair to this lady. Cut her a cheque and let her move on."

