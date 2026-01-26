The eviction of one of Big Brother Mzansi 's fan-favourites sparked outrage on social media

Fans of former housemate Ofentse Modise believe that he was either betrayed or sabotaged, convinced that the show would suffer a decline from there on out

Meanwhile, others argued that Ofentse should have tried harder to build alliances to help his chances of staying longer in the contest

Fans weighed in on Ofentse Modise's unexpected eviction from 'BBMzansi.' Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Another Big Brother Mzansi contestant has left the house, leaving the show's massive fanbase deeply divided.

Ofentse Modise's unexpected eviction from the show sparked a heated debate among his supporters, who believe there was more to his exit than what is being led on.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the housemates' exit, hinting that there was nothing to look forward to anymore.

"The show can be cancelled this year. It's over. The experiment has lost the plot and point. Let's call a spade a spade!"

Ofentse left the show in its second week. He was widely popular among viewers and fellow housemates, most notably after serving as the very first Head of House (HoH) during the season's opening week.

The Mamelodi-born constant was already the talk of the house and social media when, on day two of the competition, he was spotted sharing a steamy kiss with Trixie, who has since moved on to another housemate.

Reacting to his eviction, Ofentse's spirits were high as he looked forward to more opportunities after Big Brother Mzansi.

"For me, this is the beginning, it's not the end; we're gonna flourish."

With thousands of impressions on the post, the online community erupted in a massive debate about what led to Ofentse's eviction and what he could have done differently to increase his chances of staying.

Read Phil Mphela's post below.

Social media reacts to Ofentse's eviction

Viewers and supporters of the housemate shared their thoughts on his unexpected eviction.

Some argued that Ofentse brought an edge to the show, and with him gone, the competition lost its flair. Meanwhile, others claimed that his downfall was not starting a relationship, saying those in "ships" easily won fans over, while the singles were doomed for eviction.

Read some of their comments below.

Bigkulture187 said:

"If you’re not in a relationship on Big Brother, you’re already packing your bags. It’s about cuddling and fake relationships. If you’re single, you’re irrelevant. They should rename the show to 'Big Brother: Best Couples' and stop lying to us."

_real_king1 said:

"I did not like this Ofentse guy, but with him gone, it's over for the show."

Nthabiie_N wrote:

"I get that you guys liked Ofentse, but you all failed him. I didn’t see a single person mobilising others to vote for him, so please, save us the tears."

Viewers debated what could have led to Ofentse's eviction on 'BBMzansi.' Image: Purple_milked

Source: Twitter

TswaiRC said:

"I didn't like this guy; he should leave."

chigonamemory1 claimed:

"His fans failed him."

Blaq_Ston argued:

"Now it's going to be Love Island, it's no longer Big Brother. His eviction just changed the dynamic for the whole season. If you are in a ship, you are strong. I am so mad."

Buhle B and Tumi get busy in the bathroom

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to BBMzansi stars Buhle B and Tumi's steamy bathroom scene.

Even behind closed doors, the contestants fueled viewers' imaginations and ignited a heated debate about their conduct.

Source: Briefly News