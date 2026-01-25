Popular Big Brother Mzansi housemate Trixie was spotted kissing Bravo B after cheating on him with Que on the Friday, 23 January 2026 episode

Viewers were surprised to see Trixie kissing Bravo B shortly after her kiss with Que was aired

Social media users and fans of the show are now demanding that the show's TV host, Smash, expose Trixie on Sunday, 25 January 2026

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers comment on Trixie and Bravo B's kissing video. Images: Lifeafterbbmzansi

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Trixie trended on social media over the weekend when she kissed controversial reality TV star Bravo B a few days after kissing popular housemate Que.

The pair are the second most popular TV stars on the show after Mmeli and Thandeka to have a kissing moment on the show.

A Big Brother Mzansi fan @XtianMartins shared a clip of the housemates kissing on her X account on 24 January 2026.

"Trixie and Bravo B seal it with a saucy kiss," she wrote.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to the clip

@princessphindi1 said:

"Ay lona akafuni ukuhlukana no bhuti kanti yini, (she doesn't wanna leave him alone). I need Smash to expose her."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Trixie wants to hook Bravo, but Bravo is just cruising."

@temitopescole responded:

"That's so smooth."

@___Keitumetse commented:

"Trixie ke Mmasechaba wa di kiss."

@chefifyy wrote:

"Hope she told her boo she cheated with my Que."

@Phina_Perfect replied:

"Trixxie is really there for the boys. Cuz!"

@Phina_Perfect said:

"Trixie D is a smooth operator."

@JacobEniv wrote:

"She is just deceiving this boy."

@LetsoaloRant responded:

"This one is kissing everyone."

@kats_jeri reacted:

"She will finish all these boys."

@NomaMbiza said:

"So she was talking about Bravo when she told Neliswa she is currently entertaining someone she doesn’t like? I hope I’m wrong."

@R_MeYee replied:

"Smart move, Trixie is on her own league, I love that she's not there for shipping pure fun and enjoyment ... So we're still at 6 people she kissed."

@TshepoWaModimo wrote:

"Ke tla reng batho, (What can we say?) Do you, Bravo. Re nyese ka ship ya gago ya extra attachments."

@AyandaNtshingi8 reacted:

"I don't know how many times I watched this video, and I must focus on being a brand builder."

@Jikingqina asked:

"How many men is she going to kiss tonight?"

@SipheleleZ50773 responded:

Ooh Bravo! “Love, who are you?” Trixie, leave my boy alone."

@ZaneleMthimkhu8 said:

"She will get another kiss next Sunday because ubhuti (man) said she will get one kiss per week."

@Hlengie011 wrote:

"Kodwa nkosyami sizoyithini lendaba ka Mqabulasheshe. Oooooh Bravo B sana lami."

'Big Brother Mzansi's Trixie and Bravo B's kissing video trends. Image: BigBrotherMzansi

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi’s Bravo B reacts to KayB getting kicked out

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bravo B seemingly shared his thoughts, in not so many words, about KayB's exit from Big Brother Mzansi.

The former housemate appeared to express disappointment at the verdict, and fans flooded his comments section with their takes.

Viewers spoke on the drama in the new season, while others lamented Bravo's controversial exit from the show.

Source: Briefly News