Western Cape musician Dee Koala recently reacted to the death of her boyfriend and fellow artist, Bravo Le Roux

Koala recently took to her social media accounts to pay tribute to the Khayelitsha-born star

South Africans and fans of Koala and Bravo Le Roux comforted the content creator this week

Talented rapper and content creator Dee Koala recently paid tribute to fellow musician Bravo Le Roux, who passed away on Thursday, 22 January 2026, in Switzerland.

Koala, who reportedly dated Bravo Le Roux, previously left Mzansi buzzing when she opened up about the origins of her name.

The rapper shared a clip on her TikTok account on Friday, 23 January 2026, to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and musician.

She captioned the video, "Damm."

The Cape Town-born star also paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Stories this week by highlighting the memories they had working together in the studio.

Bravo Le Roux previously confirmed in a July 2023 podcast interview with Nkuleleko and Culture that he and Koala briefly had something going on before he met his current partner and the mother of his daughter.

South Africans comfort the rapper's former lover

Andy Whooptie Doo said:

"Thought of you first when I heard the news, askies Dee🤍."

Nz_ukhanye wrote:

"I thought about you, I hope you’re doing okay❤. Yet another day to say we love you and appreciate you. How sad that we’re only reminded to love one another after we lose someone."

BeautyByVeronica.Sa reacted:

"Yoh 💔."

Zee said:

"Oh, man💔."

Lele_Sidz wrote:

"Oh, Dee❤️😔."

Limilise Dyonase responded:

"Oyhini, sthandwa sam, uxolo,❤️" (I am sorry my love).

Azania said:

"Oh, man💔."

Thick'mama Mamkhize reacted:

"Hayi yinyani guys?😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔."

OurJoyVerona said:

"Oh, baby wam uxolo🥺❤️."

H 🕷 responded:

"Oh, ngxesi nana yhini na. ❤️."

Sam Kelo said:

"The first person I thought about was you, bro💔."

thickizwa wrote:

"This is where I first heard his music. Sad ke san."

Sammy heavens 🦋✨ reacted:

"💔💔💔 Life is short and unfair."

TitOh🌴 commented:

"I thought about you. I hope you're okay, Sthandwa Sam," 🫂 (My love).

Yandie said:

"Ngxama Thixo usondele kwabalimeleyo ezintliziyweni ngobausondele kwabantliziyo zityumkileyo ❤💐."

Okonma hadebe replied:

"Oh man, I am so sorry, Dee🥺❤."

Eve♥️ responded:

"Ndakucinga ohw mntase hope you are okay. 🥺I am sending love and hugs, Dee🥺🫂♥️."

Nkazimulo Ngwenya replied:

"Sending virtual hugs and kisses, mama 🫂."

Yolisa_Mtsho said:

"I am so sorry bhabha❤️🫂."

TZ reacted:

"Dee, I’m so hurt that ngoku you probably found your man🥹🥹. Ye maan yazi ya Rattex praises you."

