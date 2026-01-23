The family of popular rapper and businessman, Bravo Le Roux, real name Sinesipho Peter, has confirmed his passing

Peter, who is famously known for his song Makwenkhwe, passed away while reportedly visiting a friend in Switzerland

Industry colleagues and fans paid tribute to the Khayelitsha-born rapper and producer this week

Inside Bravo Le Roux's last social media post in Switzerland. Image: @easterndawg

Source: Twitter

Popular musician Bravo Le Roux, real name Sinesipho Peter, posted his last video in Switzerland on his social media earlier this week, just days before he passed away.

The popular musician, who recently shared a steamy video with his partner on social media, died on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Peter is the second most popular musician to die after Gqeberha rapper Junior King, who passed away during the 2025 festive season.

The family of the 30-year-old star confirmed it in a statement on Friday, 23 January 2026, that Peter passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The musician shared a video of his last post in Switzerland on his Instagram account on 20 January 2026, before his untimely death. The cause hasn't been disclosed yet.

Briefly News will give an update on the musician's memorial and funeral services soon.

Social media users pay tribute to the musician

@just_femi said:

"Rest in peace, Bravo. Condolences to his family."

@NnaKgabo_ responded:

"Every time I saw him, I admired his sense of fashion and artistry. His sense of self-expression. Truly felt he was amazing and on the rise!"

@Letsoaloalex1 wrote:

"Rest easy, Bravo Le Roux."

@moagi_masike said:

"This is sad, very sad, and heartbreaking. The guy had his whole life ahead of him and still needed to release more songs. Rest eazy bhuda."

@TmsTebogo reacted:

"Yoh, I'm so sad. May his soul rest in peace."

@siyo_jee replied:

"What? I was just listening to Kumkiwe this morning."

@Visiswa_Simbi reacted:

"May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

@Letsoaloalex1 wrote:

"Rest easy, king."

@LuthandoOlipha2 responded:

"Haibo Ta Bravo... May his soul rest in peace."

@DearDiarylock said:

"Oh man, rest easy, Bafo!"

@olutosintolu reacted:

"May life treat his family well going forward."

@KanyaniMadladla replied:

"Eish, man, what a loss for us fans. Condolences to his family and friends."

@RealThembaM said:

"Oh, may his soul rest in peace."

@APEXworld_ commented:

"I can’t imagine what was going through Bravo Le Roux's mind when he decided to take his own life. Eish, people are going through a lot. Let’s be kind to each other."

ThobelaniMcunu2 reacted:

"I was playing Same Time ft Ta Sims on repeat on Wednesday, now Ta Bravo is no longer with us. I don't have words to say."

RIP Bravo Le Roux: Inside the rapper's last social media post in Switzerland. Images: @RealSihleIV and @easterndawg

Source: Twitter

Junior King's wife reveals son's reaction to dad's passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer and musician Reece Lane shared that Junior King's son has responded to his tragic death.

Lane is mourning the passing of her husband, Junior King, who died in a car accident in the Free State province on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Fans of the Gqeberha-based rapper and dancer are paying tribute to him on social media.

Source: Briefly News