“Love the Hustle”: South Africans Applaud Young Man Showing Life After Matric

A TikTok user who matriculated shared what his life was like after saying goodbye to school

He uploaded a Get Ready With Me video, going from wearing his school uniform to his work uniform

Local members of the online community took to the comment section to congratulate the young man on his determination to earn money

A young man from Cape Town shared what his life was like after receiving his matric certificate, revealing to the social media users that he worked as a Mr D driver. South Africans applauded his work ethic and determination to make an honest living after his studies.

TikTok user @otf_joojoo uploaded a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video on 14 January 2026, showing how he transformed from his school uniform into his work attire, which included the signature Mr D bib and long-sleeved top, black pants and shoes, a helmet, and a large bag to carry the items to deliver.

While he didn't add whether he passed, he gave a hint of his success when he added the hashtag #bachelorpass in his caption.

Watch the TikTok video posted on @otf_joojoo's account below:

South Africans congratulate matriculant

While some people joked about their food being delivered late, others took time to admire the young man's drive.

@bruno_champion_ said to @otf_joojoo:

"Love the hustle."

@rreno.co.za added in the comment section:

"Money is money, my boy."

@john.jr398 jokingly stated:

"It has been 20 minutes now, and I still haven't got my food."

@anybodybutvibez told people on the internet:

"Working at Takealot seems fire."

A curious @saint3101 asked the delivery driver:

"How much do they pay you?"

@unknown.pk10 commented under the post:

"Nah, respect, bruv. I love the hard work."

