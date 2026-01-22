Global site navigation

“Love the Hustle”: South Africans Applaud Young Man Showing Life After Matric
by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A TikTok user who matriculated shared what his life was like after saying goodbye to school
  • He uploaded a Get Ready With Me video, going from wearing his school uniform to his work uniform
  • Local members of the online community took to the comment section to congratulate the young man on his determination to earn money

A matriculant showed his life after matric.
A matriculant's hustle after finishing school received applause. Images: @otf_joojoo
Source: TikTok

A young man from Cape Town shared what his life was like after receiving his matric certificate, revealing to the social media users that he worked as a Mr D driver. South Africans applauded his work ethic and determination to make an honest living after his studies.

TikTok user @otf_joojoo uploaded a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video on 14 January 2026, showing how he transformed from his school uniform into his work attire, which included the signature Mr D bib and long-sleeved top, black pants and shoes, a helmet, and a large bag to carry the items to deliver.

Read also

Mzansi weighs in on Thobeka Majozi's sermon: "Good for her she’s really found her purpose"

While he didn't add whether he passed, he gave a hint of his success when he added the hashtag #bachelorpass in his caption.

Watch the TikTok video posted on @otf_joojoo's account below:

South Africans congratulate matriculant

While some people joked about their food being delivered late, others took time to admire the young man's drive.

A woman smiling at her phone.
The online crowd was happy to see that the gent had a job. Image: Xavier Lorenzo
Source: Getty Images

@bruno_champion_ said to @otf_joojoo:

"Love the hustle."

@rreno.co.za added in the comment section:

"Money is money, my boy."

@john.jr398 jokingly stated:

"It has been 20 minutes now, and I still haven't got my food."

@anybodybutvibez told people on the internet:

"Working at Takealot seems fire."

A curious @saint3101 asked the delivery driver:

"How much do they pay you?"

@unknown.pk10 commented under the post:

"Nah, respect, bruv. I love the hard work."

Source: Briefly News

Cape TownEducation
