“Love the Hustle”: South Africans Applaud Young Man Showing Life After Matric

A young man from Cape Town shared what his life was like after receiving his matric certificate, revealing to the social media users that he worked as a Mr D driver. South Africans applauded his work ethic and determination to make an honest living after his studies.
TikTok user @otf_joojoo uploaded a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video on 14 January 2026, showing how he transformed from his school uniform into his work attire, which included the signature Mr D bib and long-sleeved top, black pants and shoes, a helmet, and a large bag to carry the items to deliver.
While he didn't add whether he passed, he gave a hint of his success when he added the hashtag #bachelorpass in his caption.
Watch the TikTok video posted on @otf_joojoo's account below:
South Africans congratulate matriculant
While some people joked about their food being delivered late, others took time to admire the young man's drive.
@bruno_champion_ said to @otf_joojoo:
"Love the hustle."
@rreno.co.za added in the comment section:
"Money is money, my boy."
@john.jr398 jokingly stated:
"It has been 20 minutes now, and I still haven't got my food."
@anybodybutvibez told people on the internet:
"Working at Takealot seems fire."
A curious @saint3101 asked the delivery driver:
"How much do they pay you?"
@unknown.pk10 commented under the post:
"Nah, respect, bruv. I love the hard work."
Source: Briefly News
