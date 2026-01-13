Congolese Matriculant Showered With Powder Celebrating 2025 Matric Results

Two Congolese matriculants marked a major academic milestone with an emotional family celebration in South Africa

A heartwarming moment captured on video showcased the role of culture, family pride and support in celebrating success

Social media users praised the joyful scene, applauding the learners and the meaningful way their achievement was honoured

A joyful celebration unfolded after two Congolese matriculants in South Africa discovered they had passed their final school examinations with distinctions, marking a proud and emotional moment for their family and loved ones.

A young Congolese matriculant celebrated in style, wearing a sharp black suit and being showered with powder after passing Grade 12.

The Grade 12 2025 results were released today, January 13, 2026. The national pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams is a record-breaking 88%, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as the top-performing province at 90.6%.

In a video shared on TikTok under the handle @nasse.ww, which has since warmed hearts online, the two young boys were seen checking their matric results on their mobile phones.

The tense anticipation quickly turned into pure excitement as the results confirmed their hard work had paid off. Overwhelmed with happiness, the boys jumped and shouted in disbelief, struggling to contain their joy.

The celebration took an energetic turn when one of the boys' mother joined in, pouring powder over the young men in a playful and symbolic gesture of triumph. Laughing and cheering, she proudly celebrated the boys’ achievement, turning the moment into a vibrant scene filled with colour, emotion and laughter. The powder, often associated with celebration and victory, added to the festive atmosphere as the boys embraced the moment with wide smiles.

Loved ones who were present quickly gathered around, clapping, dancing and congratulating the matriculants. The family’s excitement was contagious, with everyone joining in to mark the milestone. The scene captured more than just academic success; it reflected years of dedication, sacrifice and unwavering support from those closest to the learners.

For many families, matric results represent more than marks on a screen. They symbolise perseverance through long study hours, pressure-filled exam periods and the hope of a brighter future. This celebration highlighted the importance of community and family in shaping a learner’s journey and recognising their achievements.

In Congolese culture, throwing powder is a symbolic gesture of celebration and good fortune. It's a way to mark significant milestones, such as passing the State Examination (Examen d'État), which is a crucial step in a student's academic journey. The powder represents joy, prosperity, and blessings for the future.

A Congolese mother embraced her son, showering him with powder to celebrate his matric success.

SA applauds the matriculants

Social media users praised the family for celebrating the boys in such a joyful and affirming way, with many commenting on how encouraging it was to see academic success honoured with pride and love. Others shared messages of congratulations, saying moments like these inspire learners to keep striving for excellence.

D said:

"I’m so happy for you!!! Congratulations."

Octopuspie16 added:

"The way my friends had to explain the powder celebration 😂😂Congratulations."

Abu wrote:

"This is so beautiful mann😭 congratulationsss nassé!!🥹🥳🤏."

Thato Mpedi stated:

"I’m so proud of you Manasse."

Ma'Zulu commented:

"Super proud of you.🥳❤️."

Ursul shared:

"I don’t know how to explain to my South African friends, why I have powder on my face 🤣."

