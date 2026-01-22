A school principal joined pupils during a zep dance, creating a joyful and unexpected school moment

A video of a school principal attempting the popular zep dance with young pupils has captured the hearts of South Africans, leaving viewers entertained and in stitches.

A principal and their learners captured hearts as their zep dance went viral. Image: @k.ushley

Source: TikTok

The clip, shared on social media on 21 January 2026, features four enthusiastic pupils performing the zep dance with energy and precision. Just as they were mid-performance, the principal suddenly appeared from behind, attempting to mimic their moves.

Unlike the pupils, however, his execution was far from perfect, prompting laughter and playful reactions from the young learners. Despite his efforts, the children paused to watch him struggle with the dance, clearly amused by the unexpected interruption.

The principal’s lighthearted approach and willingness to join in created a joyful moment that resonated not just with the pupils but also with viewers online. The playful interaction highlighted the fun side of school life, showing that even authority figures can let loose and share in children’s excitement.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over three million views within 24 hours of being posted by the TikTok user @k.ushley. Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from laughter to admiration, with many praising the principal for his boldness and sense of humour.

The viral clip has sparked discussions on the importance of fun and engagement in schools, showing that connecting with learners on a playful level can create memorable experiences and foster positive relationships.

In a world where serious school environments dominate, this principal’s zep dance fail offered a refreshing reminder that humour and spontaneity can brighten the day, both inside and outside the classroom.

A principal joined a group of pupils during their zep dance, and his moves stole the spotlight. Image: @k.ushley

Source: TikTok

SA is entertained by the principal’s zep dance

Mzansi online users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the principal and learners’ zep dance, saying:

Moola said:

"I had a principal like him until you faced him alone in the office 🤦‍♂️."

Thobile Cele was amused, adding:

"Am I the only one who watched this more than five times 😂."

Naay wrote:

"I think I studied in a bad generation. I have to resume."

Andy Hope stated:

"Other Principals think it’s AI 😂."

Hlulani C Kay shared:

"My then principal would’ve taken that phone😭."

Lungile Lungz MaNdab commented:

"I was robbed of my high school life😩."

KuliSoul Thaweni replied:

"We used to stand in the middle of the school yard, and we would all run like we were being chased by Gidzilas😭😭."

Watch the video below:

