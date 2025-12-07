Man Hangs Through Window to Dance at Groove in TikTok Video
- A South African man who was out enjoying his time at groove left many people in complete awe
- The man who was thoroughly enjoying the music did not want to leave any dance moves unexplored
- A TikTok video went viral showing the man who did the most to an amapiano song while he was out partying
A man became a viral sensation because of his dance moves at groove. The man received a lot of attention on social media after doing the most on the dance floor.
The man bust some serious moves in a video that amassed more than 70,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, amazed by the man's go-to moves.
In a video shared on TikTok by @leparalastraata, a man was dancing up a storm. He got creative as he went in and out of a window, executing dance moves. The man ended up using the windowsill as part of his dance as he hung over it, enjoying the beat.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
South Africa puzzled by men dancing at groove
Many people were amazed by the flexibility the man in the clip by @leparalastraata showed while dancing. TikTok speculated about the amount of energy the display required as they cracked jokes about his moves. Others said the man made them want to go out partying once again. Watch the video of the man dancing below:
Owami Mafokate could see the man enjoyed groove:
"He genuinely cannot believe how much fun he’s having 😭"
Kitty_Katz 🧚🏽♀️🫧 enjoyed seeing the groove venue:
"To think I love love love grooving in such places 😂🤭❤️and my friends are always judging me 😭"
r_kunene_ was tempted to go to groove:
"Where is this place, guys I wanna come🥹🥹🥹. These are my vhaaabzzzz."
pearls🦪 was amused by the video:
"At this kind of groove, you come back at 8 in the morning 😭"
Nubia admired the man:
"If this is not me next month, then I would have failed myself,😂 considering what I survived 😩"
Reagan🇰🇪 joked:
"True definition of The party was lit🔥 until I had to cool down every second😂"
Motho Wa Obakeng❤️ was in stitches:
"I always heard 'Monate o tswang ka ditsebe' I never thought I'd live to see 'Monate o tswang ka fenstere' 😂😭"
V 🦋was amused by the video:
"I think my parents think this is the kinda groove I go to 😭"
r_kunene_ wondered about the venue in the video:
"Where is this place, guys? I wanna come🥹🥹🥹. These are my vhaaabzzzz."
Other Briefly News stories about men at the groove
- South Africans were amused by a video of a man's epic dance moves at a concert and they delighted online users.
- A video of a funeral where attendees looked like they were at groove was a viral hit on TikTok.
- TikTok viewers were impressed by a woman and her brother who danced up a storm in a video that went viral.
- Students who did the Magumba dance challenge in a TikTok video went viral as they made Mzansi proud.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za