A South African man who was out enjoying his time at groove left many people in complete awe

The man who was thoroughly enjoying the music did not want to leave any dance moves unexplored

A TikTok video went viral showing the man who did the most to an amapiano song while he was out partying

A man became a viral sensation because of his dance moves at groove. The man received a lot of attention on social media after doing the most on the dance floor.

A man uses a window in a hectic window at groove. Image: Leparalastraata

Source: TikTok

The man bust some serious moves in a video that amassed more than 70,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, amazed by the man's go-to moves.

In a video shared on TikTok by @leparalastraata, a man was dancing up a storm. He got creative as he went in and out of a window, executing dance moves. The man ended up using the windowsill as part of his dance as he hung over it, enjoying the beat.

People were divided about groove at a shebeen. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

South Africa puzzled by men dancing at groove

Many people were amazed by the flexibility the man in the clip by @leparalastraata showed while dancing. TikTok speculated about the amount of energy the display required as they cracked jokes about his moves. Others said the man made them want to go out partying once again. Watch the video of the man dancing below:

Owami Mafokate could see the man enjoyed groove:

"He genuinely cannot believe how much fun he’s having 😭"

Kitty_Katz 🧚🏽‍♀️🫧 enjoyed seeing the groove venue:

"To think I love love love grooving in such places 😂🤭❤️and my friends are always judging me 😭"

r_kunene_ was tempted to go to groove:

"Where is this place, guys I wanna come🥹🥹🥹. These are my vhaaabzzzz."

pearls🦪 was amused by the video:

"At this kind of groove, you come back at 8 in the morning 😭"

Nubia admired the man:

"If this is not me next month, then I would have failed myself,😂 considering what I survived 😩"

Reagan🇰🇪 joked:

"True definition of The party was lit🔥 until I had to cool down every second😂"

Motho Wa Obakeng❤️ was in stitches:

"I always heard 'Monate o tswang ka ditsebe' I never thought I'd live to see 'Monate o tswang ka fenstere' 😂😭"

V 🦋was amused by the video:

"I think my parents think this is the kinda groove I go to 😭"

r_kunene_ wondered about the venue in the video:

"Where is this place, guys? I wanna come🥹🥹🥹. These are my vhaaabzzzz."

