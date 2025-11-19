A TikTok user shared a video of what appeared to be a funeral, but guests were dancing and grooving instead of mourning

Two men were doing coordinated dance moves at the front, where the podium was set up, with the entire attendance vibing along

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some loving the celebration-of-life approach, whilst others said they'd never want this kind of send-off

One TikTok user, @petrophilangezwim, shared a video showing what appeared to be a funeral service, but the atmosphere was completely different from what most people expect. The video showed an outdoor tent area with a podium set up in front of a single coffin, surrounded by flower bouquets. However, instead of mourning, guests were dancing to music playing on the speakers.

Two men at the front of the podium area were doing coordinated dance moves that had the entire audience grooving along with them. People were impressed by the dance moves, and you could see it was more of a vibing atmosphere than a funeral. Many guests were smiling and dancing along with the music, with some recording the scenes on their phones.

The video went viral with over 1.7 million views and over 3,000 comments. Many people were confused about what exactly was happening, with some not understanding if this was before or after the mourning period. Some said they wouldn't want this kind of send-off, while others were excited to see such a different scene at a funeral and stated they too wanted this kind of celebration.

Mzansi reacts to funeral groove

Netizens reacted to the celebration that was shared on TikTok user @petrophilangezwim's video:

@NontoZulu wrote:

"Rest Khathaza 🫶🏾🙌🏾 What a beautiful send-off 🔥."

@Ntebo.Mo said:

"You guys are gonna be mad at me, but I genuinely think funerals should be like this. We've mourned you the entire week and still gonna mourn you after. So, can we just celebrate your life one last time? 😭"

@BakaniNgulani shared:

"I love groove, neh, but please don't do this at my funeral 😭😭."

@Papiipacifier added:

"The way my family would never allow this 😭😭."

@PleaseCallmeKatt asked:

"Before tears?"

@TT commented:

"Sad 😭😭😭 disappointing 😓."

@ThabangN418 said:

"Why are we so insensitive towards funerals nowadays 😒?"

Funerals vs celebrations of life

According to Johnson's Funeral Home, funerals and celebrations of life are both ways of honouring someone who has passed, but the two gatherings can feel very different. Each brings people together to share a loss, one shaped by long-held customs, the other by more modern shifts in how we remember loved ones.

With a celebration of life, instead of focusing on rituals, it leans into storytelling, showing the person’s character, milestones and the moments that made them who they were.

Because celebrations of life are often held after the burial or cremation, families have more time to plan something personal. This extra breathing room often allows for more creativity, whether it’s choosing a unique location, sharing memories in new ways or shaping the event to reflect the person's personality.

Watch the TikTok clip here:

