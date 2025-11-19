Podcaster Sol Phenduka reacted to a police van delivering alcohol in Cosmo City

Yoh, Sol Phenduka was left shocked after stumbling upon a disturbing video involving the property of law enforcement, which appeared to be engaging in an illegal activity.

A lot of weird things are happening around South Africa of late, and recently, the award-nominated popular radio and podcast host Sol Phenduka decided to share his thoughts after watching a clip of a police van delivering booze in Cosmo City.

Not only was the star stunned by this, but he also stated that as a country, we are also dealing with the bombshells that are constantly being dropped at the Madlanga Commission.

He wrote:

"If we not dealing with Sibiya, we 'see beer' being transported by cops."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to police van transporting booze

Shortly after Sol Phenduka shared and reacted to the video of the police van transporting booze on social media, many netizens also couldn't help but share their thoughts, too, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@oom_Chris said:

"Mokgotsi, you’re very good at this pun thing."

@thespicychefza wrote:

"And then you have Abo Amapanyaza sleeping on duty in the X3s gifted by Panyaza Lesufi himself. Why are they still operating?"

@tshundane1 commented:

"They could be returning alcohol that was confiscated after producing a license after the arrest."

@NdivhuwoMM replied:

"Lol, people like thinking of the worst, what if they return confiscated alcohol because the owner has now paid up the fine imposed on him."

@lungelomasina3 responded:

"I've applied for SAPS, they didn't take me because I only have Matric, but they are lucky because from the inside, I was going to serve the nation 100%, because money doesn't mean anything to me."

@GhostIsDue mentioned:

"The community must start moering these delinquent officers. This has gotten out of hand."

@modise_tse64836 tweeted:

"You will find out that he is part of the liquor squad and that is confiscated liquor from an unlicensed outlet, and he is going to sell it in his tavern, which is something that goes against the laws of SAPS. No police officer must own or run a liquor business."

Dr Monaisa reacts to MacG's comments about Minnie

Briefly News previously reported that celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa slammed Sol Phenduka and MacG's comments about his former girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini. The Podcast and Chill hosts trended on social media over the weekend when they discussed Dlamini's romance with Monaisa and speculated about the actress' body odour.

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April, to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

