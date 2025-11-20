South African multi-award-winning rapper Nasty C received a hero's welcome when he landed in Sierra Leone

An online user posted a clip of the star being surrounded by many fans at an unknown location

Many netizens were wowed by this, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasty C got a huge welcome in Sierra Leone. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Wow, Nasty C truly is the GOAT of his era. The popular South African rapper left many netizens in awe on social media after a video of his arrival in Sierra Leone went viral.

On Thursday, 20 November 2025, an online user @A_Lord01 excitedly shared a clip of the Lemonade hitmaker, receiving a hero's welcome as soon as he landed in the country.

In the video, you could see the star being followed by a huge crowd of people who were happening to meet the superstar in real life, especially there on Sierra Leone soil, taking pictures and clips of him as he walks through the venue.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Nasty C being warmly welcomed in Sierra Leone

Shortly after the clip of the star who was previously spotted working as a mechanic went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@phetolo_segatle said:

"They must stop comparing him to the other guy. Nasty C is the biggest."

@TheEnvy__SA commented:

"Aura, look at the entourage."

@Macleanakoto5 replied:

"He’s bigger than every rapper in Africa."

@rapkulture_za said:

"NASTY C arriving in Sierra Leone, ahead of his Ivyson Tour Africa. First in the country, by the way."

@Shawlife369611 responded:

"I wish I had a ticket to come see you perform."

@mcikhaled109 replied:

"The best rapper in Africa is in my country."

Netizens reacted to Nasty C's arrival in Sierra Leone. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

A look at Nasty C’s illustrious career

As many netizens are still in awe of the huge and warm welcome the star received when he landed in Sierra Leone, Briefly News dived into his illustrious career that spans years.

Like those before him, Nasty C ventured into music while still young. According to reports, he learnt the basics of producing music at nine. At 14, he dropped his debut mixtape, One Kid, a Thousand Coffins, in May 2012. That same year, he dropped his debut EP, L.A.M.E., in April 2014.

A year later, he dropped his second mixtape, Price City, with his breakthrough hit Juice Back. The track was a hit and spawned a remix by Gemini Major featuring Nigerian stars Davido and Cassper Nyovest.

SA ignited as Kabza De Small hints at music with Nasty C

Briefly News previously reported that a Kabza De Small and Nasty C collaboration is something fans didn't know they needed until it was announced!

It's clear that Kabza De Small takes no days off and appears ready to release even more music. Coming from teasing a song with Nkosazana's Daughter, Papta had the hip-hop heads losing their minds at a preview of his suspected song with Nasty C.

Source: Briefly News