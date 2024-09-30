Kabza De Small recently previewed a new song with none other than rapper, Nasty C

The DJ/ producer shared a snippet of a hip hop beat and tagged Nasty, seemingly announcing their collaboration

Fans can't wait to hear what the men cook up, while others are stunned by Kabza's versatility as a producer

Kabza De Small hinted that he is working with Nasty C. Images: kabelomotha_, nasty_csa

A Kabza De Small and Nasty C collaboration is something fans didn't know they needed until it was announced!

Kabza De Small teases song with Nasty C

It's clear that Kabza De Small takes no days off and appears ready to release even more music.

Coming from teasing a song with Nkosazana Daughter, Papta had the hip hop heads losing their minds at a preview of his suspected song with Nasty C.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kabza posted a snippet of what sounds like a hip hop instrumental and tagged Nasty, seemingly announcing their collaboration.

Though rooted in Amapiano, Kabza is one of the most versatile musicians in the local musical landscape and has branched out to different sounds, including Kwaito, which birthed his joint album with Kwesta, Speak N Vrostaan.

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared the snippet:

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza and Nasty C collaboration

Fans are ready to feast after hearing what Kabza De Small is cooking:

Tebogorupett said:

"Like it or not, Cassper is the Kanye of this country. Years later, rappers are hopping on piano now. I can't wait to hear this; I wonder how he is gonna approach this one."

ministerTP__ was impressed:

"This is dope already. I will personally be there."

Nova_Babyblue wrote:

"We’re going gold with this one!"

PayneEel posted:

"That's a great instrumental, rap on log drums."

Bwalyac38074344 predicted:

"Yeah, Nasty C will cook this."

Ayanda Ntanzi calls out Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Ayanda Ntanzi's statement after Kabza De Small remixed one of his songs.

Though he reportedly liked the remix, Ayanda's team apparently reached out to Kabza's management about him remaking the song without first seeking permission from the artist.

