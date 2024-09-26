Ayanda Ntanzi expressed disappointment that Kabza De Small remixed his gospel song Spirit of Praise without first seeking permission

Ntanzi was shocked to learn about the remix from his fans after its release on YouTube

While he praised the remix, his team has yet to receive a response from Kabza's camp regarding the situation

Ayanda Ntanzi has broken his silence about Kabza De Small remixing his song Spirit of Praise without first reaching out to him. The gospel singer said he only found out after the song had been released.

Kabza De Small remixes Ayanda Ntanzi's song

Popular gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi has spoken about Kabza De Small remixing his song. The singer shared that the Amapiano star did not seek permission from him or his team before remixing the hit.

Fakaza News reported that Ntanzi said he only found out about the remix when his fans contacted him about it. He added that he was shocked when he saw his song on YouTube.

"I wasn’t aware of the remix, but people started telling me that I’ve collaborated with Kabza De Small, and I was surprised as I know nothing of a collab I did with him."

Ayanda Ntanzi shares thoughts about Kabza's remix

Speaking about the song, the gospel star revealed that he thinks it is great. Ayanda Ntanzi said he loves the remix.

Ayanda's team also reached out to Kabza's team for a talk, but they haven't responded yet.

"My team has since reached out to Kabza’s camp for clarity on moving forward, but we haven’t received any reply. It’s about respect, it’s about courtesy, and it’s about good musicianship."

