Kabza De Small and Mawhoo's new song snippet is driving Mzansi social media wild, with fans praising their collaboration

The Amapiano stars received rave reviews after the clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter

Social media users hailed the duo for consistently creating hits, with many hoping for more collaborations

A snippet of Kabza De Small and Mawhoo's new song is driving Mzansi social media users crazy. Fans think the two stars should collaborate on more products.

A snippet of Kabza De Small and Mawhoo’s new song has gone viral online. Image: @mawhoo and @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza and Mawhoo's song a hit in SA

South African music lovers are in for a treat as Kabza De Small and Mawhoo are busy creating hits in the studio. The stars have been hailed for always making great music together.

A short clip of the Amapiano stars' new song shared online received rave reviews from social media users. The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @BafanaSurprise with a caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Kabza De Small and Mawhoo at it again 😭"

Fans love Kabza and Mawhoo's new song

Social media users praised the stars for consistently creating back-to-back hits. Many said the song is a hit. Many expressed that they want the musicians to continue working together.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"They are a good combo😂"

@Nka_P_Mnomiyaa commented:

"They're really doing the most."

@LeeMpaki said:

"Busy doing what they're good at 🔥"

@Vboss_13 added:

"King of goats, so accurate."

@TshepiMOfficial said:

"they make great music together 🔥🔥🔥"

@Iam_West3 commented:

"I love how Mawhoo irritates Kabza 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@reae947591 wrote:

"That’s why his wristband is always fresh."

Leona Lewis sings Tyla's Water

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Leona Lewis was subject to South African's opinions about her voice. The iconic singer tried her hand at Tyla's hit song.

South Africans shared their honest thoughts on Leona Lewis' singing. People commented, comparing her performance to Tyla's version. Leona Lewis takes on Tyla's Water in a video reshared on X, Leona covered Tyla's Water. She delivered a slowed-down version of the amapiano pop song.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News