Makhadzi’s Hilarious Album Rollout Has Fans in Stitches: “Her Sense of Humour Is Out of This World”
- Makhadzi is gearing up to release her anticipated album, and our girl is working overtime on the rollout
- The Number 1 hitmaker's latest stunt left fans scratching their heads at what she could be up to
- Mzansi is in stitches by Khadzi's album rollout, and can't wait to see what more she comes up with
Makhadzi is prepping for the release of her Miracle Child album and has tapped into her creative juices.
Makhadzi shares hilarious album rollout
As fans continue the countdown to the release of Makhadzi's anticipated Miracle Child album, the Limpopo singer appears to be having fun promoting her project.
Coming from the premiere of the Jealous Down visuals, which landed her in trouble, Makhadzi startled fans with an urgent announcement about her project facing threats of being leaked by an unknown man.
The singer posted several pictures of the individual, saying she is forced to release another music video before he does. She went on to say that she hopes the album will drop on 4 October 2024 as planned.
Now imagine netizens' surprise when they opened the suspect's photos and realised that it was Makhadzi in men's clothing, with a wig and beard, all along!
Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's album rollout
South Africans are in stitches at the singer's announcement, while others claimed the "hacker" looked like Sjava:
MapulaMokgosang was impressed:
"Her sense of humour is out of this world."
Thularz_ said:
"Lol, he bears a striking resemblance to Sjava."
Mama_Bridgie wrote:
"I zoomed and zoomed and was ready to curse out Nigerians kante nah."
itszeebih demanded:
"Sjava’s crimes are enough. Arrest him now."
YakaFortune joked:
"He makes stealing look cool; look how he's posing for the pictures."
kh0motso said:
"Lol, this took me a minute."
