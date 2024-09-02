Singer Makhadzi has revealed the album cover for her upcoming project, A Miracle Child

In the album, she will open up about losing a baby, her SARS issues, successful one-woman shows and more

Makhadzi drew inspiration from Rihanna's album cover for Unapologetic, and her fans are warning her about copyright rules

Makhadzi is looking to bare it all on her upcoming album, A Miracle Child. The star posted the album cover, and fans noticed some similarities to Rihanna's Unapologetic album cover.

Makhadzi will open up about her issues with SARS and an alleged pregnancy loss. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Did Makhadzi steal Rihanna's album cover idea?

BET award-winning South African star Makhadzi has unveiled the album cover for A Miracle Child. On the cover, Makhadzi is not wearing anything and has words written in bold. Some of the words used include machonisa, polygamy, BET, mjolo, her one-woman show, Phala-Phala, Arts and Culture, Clos Mic and many others.

Barbadian singer Rihanna first executed this idea for her Unapologetic album cover.

Makhadzi to open up about her problems

The Khokhova singer wore a very touching caption, touching the album and its deeper meaning.

"What’s life without challenges and celebration? How do you know God?!, if he have never came and rescued you and gave you onother Chance to breath and count more blessings?!

"Ladies and gentlemen allow me to introduce my album cover. A MIRACLE CHILD. I opened my wardrobe and found nothing to wear to cover my pain and celebration instead I Decided to wear all my pain and celebrations. All challenges in life are Gods protection and all celebrations are Gods blessings and miracles."

The album will be released on 7 October.

Fans react to Makhadzi's album

Makhadzi's fans warned her about copyright rules after she released the cover. Others congratulated her for opening up about her personal issues and for being a superwoman.

neriamay asked:

"Did Rihanna say you can use her idea. Copyright is! THIS IS RIHANNA WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. Do you think she won't? Who else has done it since Rihanna? I'm not being mean. I'm just saying so she won't be done for copying!

mukhethwa_21

"Mis carriage? When?"

shawramza hailed:

'"We are privileged to know, and that's enough information. People go through things at any stage of their lives."

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's new album Makhelwane sparks controversy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's upcoming album Makhelwane reached gold status despite not being released yet. The album sparked excitement and confusion among fans.

People are curious to know how the album got this plaque even though it was never released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News