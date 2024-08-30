Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's new album Makhelwane achieved gold status before its official release, sparking excitement and confusion among fans

The stars have been teasing the album for weeks, fueling rumors about their relationship, including claims by MacG that they have a child together

Social media users questioned how the album reached 12 million streams before release, with some expressing skepticism about the plaque's credibility

Halala! Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's much-awaited album Makhelwane has been certified gold before it's official release - talk about levels. The stars have been teasing the album for weeks.

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter’s album ‘Makhelwane’ has been certified gold before its release. Image: @masterkg_sa and @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's album a hit

It looks like our favourite stars Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's new album is a hit among fans. The stars have been teasing their joint project for weeks, creating excitement among music lovers. Their work relationship has sparked dating rumours, with controversial podcaster MacG even alleging they have a baby together.

The news of Master KG and Nkosazana's Makhelwane's success was shared on Instagram by @slikouronlife. The popular page shared a video showing the award-winning stars receiving the plaques for their body of work. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"@nkosazana_daughter & @masterkgsa’s new album ‘Makhelwane’ reached gold status before its official release today. 🏆🏆"

Fans confused by Makhelwane's success

Social media users seemed confused by how the album achieved the fit before its release. Many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@sandy_gasekoma said:

"Ja I am going to act dumb here and also ask how. Can you clarify “before it’s official release” part, before we make all sorts of assumptions. For thr record let’s table the Maths: Gold Album = 10,000 Units 1 Units = 1,200 Streams. Therefore Gold: 10,000 x 1,200 Streams = 12,000,000 Streams So this album had 12mil streams “before it’s official release” and the plagues were ready already."

@lokitunez commented:

"That’s a flex 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼😮‍💨"

@seriesm_gwc wrote:

"Its a beautiful album."

@tdisupreme_rsa added:

"To be quite frank we have a very low bar…. People won’t take this plaque thing seriously if we Cary on like this."

Makhadzi at ex Master KG’s house in his TikTok video piques fans’ interest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhdazi looked like she was in a good mood in a video when she displayed her energetic dance moves. The TikTok video sparked new rumours about her and Master KG, who have a romantic history.

Makhdazi and Master KG have had an on-and-off relationship since 2022. Beloved musician Master KG's video linked to Master KG once again had tongues wagging.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News