MacG is not backing down from allegations about Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG, claiming Nkosazana's child is not Sir Trill's

MacG dared Nkosazana Daughter to sue him for defamation, insisting that the truth would come out in court

Fans are divided on social media, with some supporting MacG's boldness and others slamming him for invading Nkosazana's privacy

MacG is not backing down from his allegations about Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG. The star shocked Mzansi when he revealed that Nkosazana's child was not Sir Trill's, as many believed.

MacG has spoken out again about Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG. Image: @nkosazana_daughter, @macgunleashed and @masterkg_sa

MacG dares Nkosazana Daughter to sue him

Yho! MacG is not backing down. The controversial podcaster spoke out after being slammed for alleging that Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter are in a relationship. The Dali Wami singer fumed on social media, telling MacG to stop spreading false news about her.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, MacG confirmed that what he said was true and is willing to go to court. The Podcast & Chill host also dared Nkosaza to sue him for defamation if he lied. He said:

"Why is she playing the victim card? This thing is simple: if I am lying, sue me. And I would love it if she sued me because everyone would know who the father is because you will have to prove it in a court of law."

Fans weigh in on MacG's video

Social media users shared thoughts on the podcaster's video. Some applauded them for their courage, while others blasted him for speaking about Nkosazana's private affairs online.

@mpho_khumalo1 said:

"Mara MacG naye. As Chillers, we literally have to defend every week. "

@mczmot commented:

"If only he knew that in the court of law, he who alleges proves it. He will have to prove the allegation he makes, not the other way round."

@sirMLu_Republic wrote:

But still, that's none of your business, who the real father is. You are just trying to make money out of somebody's private life. I hope this content doesn't get you in a mess; avoid ruining @NkosazanaNzama's life.

Master KG announces new music with Nkosazana Daughter amid paternity rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Master KG announced that he would soon release a new album with Nkosazana Daughter. This follows rumours that the Jerusalema hitmaker is Nkosazana's baby daddy.

Top Mzansi producer Master KG has been charting social media trends after MacG alleged that he is dating Nkosazana Daughter. Speaking in a controversial video, MacG said the stars even have a baby together.

