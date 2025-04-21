Tyla hogged headlines with her sterling performance at Coachella, where she also paid homage to Justin Bieber

Tyla wore an outfit similar to the one Britney Spears made famous in 2001, but Tyla denied that her ensemble was inspired by Spears

American social media users blasted Tyla for stealing Britney Spears' look, with some defending her

American social media users are dragging Grammy Award-winning South African songstress Tyla. The Water hitmaker delivered another flawless performance during her set at Coachella Weekend 2 and showed love to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Tyla responds to copying Britney Spears

Justin Bieber isn’t the only international singer Tyla showed love to during her Coachella Weekend 2 set. The Push 2 Start hitmaker seemingly paid homage to Britney Spears on Friday, 18 April, when she rocked a Dolce & Gabbana outfit inspired by the singer’s legendary, I’m a Slave 4 U performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

A screenshot shared by social media user @buffys shows Tyla denying she was inspired by Britney Spears’ look at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards despite the similarities in their outfits. She gave the Oops!...I Did It Again singer gave her flowers. She said:

“Love her, but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo.”

Taking to X, a section of American social media users dragged Tyla for copying Britney Spears. One social media user, @cozyku, called Tyla a copycat, saying:

“I personally think she is a copycat and too full of herself.”

Tyla, usually known for her laidback demeanour, didn’t take the allegations lightly and told the netizen to shut up.

Netizens react to Tyla's denial

The interaction between Tyla and the social media user sparked a firestorm. Several netizens defended Tyla while others echoed the social media user’s sentiments. Others accused Tyla of lying that she wasn’t inspired when it was clear she was.

Here are some of the reactions:

@HeyyDiva said:

“She literally has NO control of her image; that’s all this is confirming. Her team has complete creative control over her entire style and she should stop pretending like it’s her dressing herself on this internet because fans gone call bs every time.”

@mejdonie argued:

“Nah, that's Britney's outfit, sorry Tyla 😭 there are just a group of iconic outfits in history that I feel "belong" to someone. Not in a way like they own it, but I guess more in the way that's the first person your mind will go to WHENEVER you see something similar.”

@QTyaAzah said:

“First response: ??? That’s literally her look, and if she thought the look was cool and replicated it, that IS inspiration. Second response: yessss she ate that giving early Rihanna on Twitter.”

@NiniMthimkulu praised:

“Awesome. Celebrities are human too; they will respond. The days of bullies coming for them and getting away with it are over. If she comes across as self-important, just leave her be. You also have the option not to support or celebrate her. It’s that simple.”

@doeeyedzombie advised:

“She doesn't need to respond to everything. This will be her downfall. And no, I am not saying that celebs can't defend themselves. But this was minor and did not need to be addressed.”

Tyla roasted for behaviour at VMAs

This isn't the first time Americans have dragged Tyla. Briefly News reported that Tyla faced backlash from American social media users after her behaviour at the 2024 VMAs, where she won the Best Afrobeats award for her song Water.

Social media users accused the South African singer of being a diva when she asked for her award to be held because it was heavy.

Source: Briefly News